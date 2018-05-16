We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Benny The Bunny 120G

Wicked Kitchen Benny The Bunny 120G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 05/04/2023

£5.00
£4.17/100g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2359kJ / 565kcal

Product Description

  • Hollow choc bunny with inulin, rice syrup, rice starch and rice flour.
  • The Rainforest Alliance seal stands for a better future for people and nature. Find out more at ra.org
  • We love Benny the Bunny Crack into this smooth, choc bunny that’s almost too cute to eat
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Rice Powder [Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour], Inulin, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder**, Cocoa Mass**, Shea Fat, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Sea Salt, Flavourings.

**Rainforest Alliance Certified. Find out more at ra.org

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Insert. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a bunny (24g)
Energy2359kJ / 565kcal566kJ / 136kcal
Fat34.1g8.2g
Saturates19.8g4.8g
Carbohydrate61.6g14.8g
Sugars35.2g8.4g
Fibre1.4g0.3g
Protein2.3g0.6g
Salt0.09g0.02g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
