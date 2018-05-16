Tesco Finest 6 Pork & Chorizo Sausages 400G
Product Description
- 6 Pork and chorizo sausages with seasonings.
- Made with chorizo sausage Succulent, meaty sausages made with prime pork shoulder and belly with smoky chorizo, expertly seasoned with warming paprika, herbs, nutmeg and black pepper.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (67%), Chorizo (15%) [Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic, Acerola Extract, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrite), Nutmeg, Oregano], Water, Onion, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Spices, Pea Fibre, Salt, Parsley, Tomato Paste, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Red Pepper, Black Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Filled into alginate casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 220°C/ Fan 200°C/ Gas 7 Chilled: 25-30mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Grill Medium Chilled: 16-18 mins. Place under a pre-heated grill. Turn occasionally.
Produce of
Made using British and EU pork.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 sausages (107g**)
|Energy
|1236kJ / 298kcal
|1323kJ / 319kcal
|Fat
|22.1g
|23.7g
|Saturates
|7.8g
|8.4g
|Carbohydrate
|6.1g
|6.5g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|2.4g
|Protein
|17.4g
|18.6g
|Salt
|1.9g
|2.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 400g typically weighs 321g.
|-
|-
