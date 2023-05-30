Ella's Kitchen Tomato & Basil Melty Sticks 4X6g P.S. let's be friends Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk

Hello, I'm organic tomato + basil maize sticks packed into four handy packs of four sticks perfect for on the go. I'm a fun + tasty finger food for babies made for playing and learning, with less mess at meal times. Who am I for? I'm made for babies from 7 months I'm just the right size + shape to help little ones learn to get food into their mouths and keep their little gums busy, whilst being super melty.

My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our food that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed! Ella x

EU Organic - GB-ORG-02, EU/non-EU Agriculture Card - Recycle Tray - Recycle Film - recycle me at ellacycle.co.uk

I'm organic Finger food Crispy + melty Just good stuff... No concentrates Just yummy organic finger food for babies I contain only naturally occurring sugars No additives or colourings No added sugar or salt

Pack size: 24G

Ingredients

Organic Maize Flour 70%, Organic Sunflower Oil 14%, Organic Dried Tomatoes 8%, Organic Rice Flour 4%, Organic Dried Apples 2%, Organic Dried Carrots 1%, Organic Dried Basil <1%, Organic Dried Leeks <1%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1) * <0.1%, Other Stuff 0%, * I have no Organic certification

Allergy Information

I may contain Gluten, Soya and Milk.

Produce of

I'm produced in the UK

Net Contents

4 x 6g ℮

Additives

Free From Additives Free From Colours

Lower age limit

7 Months