Ella's Kitchen Tomato & Basil Melty Sticks 4X6g

£2.25

£9.38/100g

Ella's Kitchen Tomato & Basil Melty Sticks 4X6gP.S. let's be friendsSign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
Hello, I'm organic tomato + basil maize sticks packed into four handy packs of four sticks perfect for on the go. I'm a fun + tasty finger food for babies made for playing and learning, with less mess at meal times.Who am I for? I'm made for babies from 7 months I'm just the right size + shape to help little ones learn to get food into their mouths and keep their little gums busy, whilst being super melty.
My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our food that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed! Ella x
EU Organic - GB-ORG-02, EU/non-EU AgricultureCard - RecycleTray - RecycleFilm - recycle me at ellacycle.co.uk
I'm organicFinger foodCrispy + meltyJust good stuff...No concentratesJust yummy organic finger food for babiesI contain only naturally occurring sugarsNo additives or colouringsNo added sugar or salt
Pack size: 24G
No added sugar or salt

Ingredients

Organic Maize Flour 70%, Organic Sunflower Oil 14%, Organic Dried Tomatoes 8%, Organic Rice Flour 4%, Organic Dried Apples 2%, Organic Dried Carrots 1%, Organic Dried Basil <1%, Organic Dried Leeks <1%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1) * <0.1%, Other Stuff 0%, * I have no Organic certification

Allergy Information

I may contain Gluten, Soya and Milk.

Produce of

I'm produced in the UK

Net Contents

4 x 6g ℮

Additives

Free From AdditivesFree From Colours

Lower age limit

7 Months

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

