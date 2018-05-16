Tesco Free From 10 Choc Gingerbread Men & Penguin Stocking Fillers 100g

- Energy469kJ 112kcal6%
- Fat7.0g10%
- Saturates4.4g22%
- Sugars7.1g8%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2345kJ / 562kcal
Product Description
- 10 Chocolate flavour characters made with rice syrup, inulin, and rice flour.
- We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion.
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Cocoa Mass**, Rice Syrup, Inulin, Coconut Oil, Rice Flour, Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).
**Rainforest Alliance Certified™. The Rainforest Alliance seal stands for a better future for people and nature. Find out more at ra.org
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 characters (20g)
|Energy
|2345kJ / 562kcal
|469kJ / 112kcal
|Fat
|35.0g
|7.0g
|Saturates
|21.9g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|58.1g
|11.6g
|Sugars
|35.6g
|7.1g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|0.5g
|Protein
|2.4g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.