Tesco Hi Fibre Wholemeal Loaf 400G Sliced

Tesco Hi Fibre Wholemeal Loaf 400G Sliced
£ 0.80
£0.80/each
Typical values per 100g: Energy 927kJ / 219kcal

Product Description

  • Hi fibre wholemeal Loaf 400g sliced
  • Made with wholemeal flour and free to rise for a light, soft texture. Sliced in store.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Wheat Fibre, Salt, Palm Fat, Dextrose, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (40g)
Energy927kJ / 219kcal371kJ / 88kcal
Fat1.0g0.4g
Saturates0.3g0.1g
Carbohydrate39.5g15.8g
Sugars2.4g1.0g
Fibre6.7g2.7g
Protein9.8g3.9g
Salt0.7g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
