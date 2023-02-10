Heinz By Nature Pasta Star Beans & Carrot 7+Mth 200G
Product Description
- Mashed vegetables with pasta stars and borlotti beans
- Saucy Pasta Stars with Beans and Carrot is enriched with the goodness of plant based ingredients from protein rich and nutrient dense pulses. A healthy meal for your baby made with natural ingredients and can contribute to 1 of your baby's 5 a day.
- Heinz for Baby has created Heinz for Baby Pulses Jars, a tasty new plant-based range made with natural ingredients, part of its Heinz by Nature baby food line. Created to help parents introduce more savoury flavours and plant-based ingredients to their little one's menu, boosted by protein rich pulses - a perfect complement to a balanced weaning diet.
- Plant based protein
- Made with natural ingredients
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- 1 of your baby's 5 a day
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Vegetables (46%, Tomato (28%) Carrot (13%), Onion (5%)), Water, Pasta Stars (14%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Borlotti Beans (13%), Comflour, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Once opened, unheated food left in the jar can be stored in the fridge for up to 24 hours.Best before end - see cap
Preparation and Usage
- Easy prep: Best served warm & from a bowl. To warm stand in hot water and stir. Always check temperature before serving.
Number of uses
Nutrition 1 jar = 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Reject if cap button is raised
Recycling info
Jar. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable
Name and address
- (UK) H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- (IE) H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
Return to
- (UK) H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- Phone 0800 212991
- (IE) H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
- Co. Dublin.
- Phone (ROI) 1800 995311
- Or visit heinzbaby.co.uk
Lower age limit
7 Months
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|222kJ
|-
|53kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|- of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|8.5g
|- of which sugars*
|1.6g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|Protein
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.03g
|* naturally occurring sugars
|-
|nutrition 1 jar = 1 serving
|-
Safety information
Reject if cap button is raised
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.