Matthews Flour Premium White Strong Flour 1.5Kg

Product Description

  • Churchill White Premium Strong White Flour
  • Join our "Cotswold Baking Club" online. Find news, events, recipes & 10% off your order monthly on over 50 types of speciality flour.
  • Churchill White - for Sourdough & Other Breads
  • Matthews Churchill strong white bread flour is an extra-strong high protein quality bread flour. Finely milled from a blend of hard bread making wheats and named after the Cotswold village of Churchill. Chosen for home bakers by our professional artisan baking community. This flour contains 12.8% protein which supports the rise and structure of your bread. Perfect for mixing by hand or bread machine. Proof for longer and blend with a stoneground wholegrain for a richer more pronounced flavour.
  • Britain's Artisan Flour Miller
  • The Matthews family have been devoted to sourcing quality grain and milling Britain's finest flour for over 100 years across 8 generations from the original 1912 mill in the heart of the Cotswolds. The business traces its history back to the 1800s when farmer Marmaduke Matthews began trading local populations of grain from his barn in the Cotswold village of Fifield, Oxfordshire.
  • The mill is still owned and run by father and son team Paul and Bertie Matthews, the 7th and 8th generations of Matthews. We continue to use traditional milling methods to create flour dedicated to taste, nutrition, and a great baking experience. Sourcing from regenerative, sustainable sources is at our core.
  • Matthews Cotswold Flour Mill
  • Situated in the middle of the beautiful Cotswold hills in the village of Shipton-under-Wychwood this traditional mill produces a range of quality organic, regenerative, stoneground, continental and specialist flour for artisan and home bakers.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C121679, www.fsc.org
  • Perfect for Sourdough Bread Baking
  • Cotswold Artisan Flour
  • Pack size: 1.5KG

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamine (B1)]

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. For best before end: See top of pack

Name and address

  • Britain's Artisan Flour Miller,
  • Station Rd,
  • Shipton under Wychwood,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX7 6BH.

Net Contents

1.5kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1451Kj/341Kcal
Fat1.40g
of which saturates0.20g
Mono-unsaturates0.10g
Polyunsaturates0.60g
Carbohydrates75.30g
of which sugars1.40g
starch73.90g
Fibre3.10g
Protein12.80g
Salt0.003g
Great!

5 stars

A great sourdough flour!! Very tasty!

Produces a brilliant loaf in my bread machine!

5 stars

Produces a brilliant loaf in my bread machine!

Having heard of Matthews Flour in the 2020 lockdow

5 stars

Having heard of Matthews Flour in the 2020 lockdown I have been using Churchill ever since for Sourdough. Safe to say we've never been let down and have had some fantastic results

Great in the bread machine

5 stars

So happy to see this at Tescos. Couldn't find it in my local shop but I've added it to my online orders. I use it in my bread machine and make delicious homemade fresh bread. Definitely recommend

Very poor taste

1 stars

Terrible flour. Very poor taste. Bland.

Best bread flour

5 stars

Best strong white flour for making sourdough

Brilliant Bread

5 stars

It’s the best Bread Flour I’ve found haven’t seen it in other Supermarkets though will keep buying it

My best bread yet!

5 stars

I've usually bought just cheap store brands thinking flour is flour. I decided to spend a bit more and try this, supporting a smaller home-grown miller. What a difference! I always make by hand, and just twirl the dough around my fingers, pulling and stretching, rather than kneading. The dough seemed more 'chewy' to work (gluten?) so I was worried it wouldn't rise. How wrong! It produced fantastic, light bread rolls, the best I've ever made. This will be my regular from now on.

I like the Strong White Bread Flour from Matthews

1 stars

I like the Strong White Bread Flour from Matthews but this flour is more like sawdust and in no way is as good. So disappointed that Tesco don't seem to stock the Strong White Bread Flour anymore.

Wonderful bread flour

5 stars

Wonderful, wonderful bread flour. I have been baking bread for a few years now and I have to recommend this as well worth buying. Matthew's flours are all special but this is really a good bread flour. Gives a good rise and crumb and also well suited to sour dough baking.

