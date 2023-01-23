Matthews Flour Premium White Strong Flour 1.5Kg

Great!
A great sourdough flour!! Very tasty!
Produces a brilliant loaf in my bread machine!
Produces a brilliant loaf in my bread machine!
Having heard of Matthews Flour in the 2020 lockdow
Having heard of Matthews Flour in the 2020 lockdown I have been using Churchill ever since for Sourdough. Safe to say we've never been let down and have had some fantastic results
Great in the bread machine
So happy to see this at Tescos. Couldn't find it in my local shop but I've added it to my online orders. I use it in my bread machine and make delicious homemade fresh bread. Definitely recommend
Very poor taste
Terrible flour. Very poor taste. Bland.
Best bread flour
Best strong white flour for making sourdough
Brilliant Bread
It’s the best Bread Flour I’ve found haven’t seen it in other Supermarkets though will keep buying it
My best bread yet!
I've usually bought just cheap store brands thinking flour is flour. I decided to spend a bit more and try this, supporting a smaller home-grown miller. What a difference! I always make by hand, and just twirl the dough around my fingers, pulling and stretching, rather than kneading. The dough seemed more 'chewy' to work (gluten?) so I was worried it wouldn't rise. How wrong! It produced fantastic, light bread rolls, the best I've ever made. This will be my regular from now on.
I like the Strong White Bread Flour from Matthews
I like the Strong White Bread Flour from Matthews but this flour is more like sawdust and in no way is as good. So disappointed that Tesco don't seem to stock the Strong White Bread Flour anymore.
Wonderful bread flour
Wonderful, wonderful bread flour. I have been baking bread for a few years now and I have to recommend this as well worth buying. Matthew's flours are all special but this is really a good bread flour. Gives a good rise and crumb and also well suited to sour dough baking.