Firemark Argentinian Malbec 75Cl

3.5(13)Write a review
Aldi Price Match

£4.79
£4.79/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Per 125ml glass

Energy
391kJ
94kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 313kJ / 75kcal

Product Description

  • Malbec. Mendoza. Red Wine. Vino Argentino Bebida Nacional. Wine of Argentina.
  • Firemark Malbec is inspired by the majestic and dramatic backdrop of the Andes – the ideal place to make great tasting wine. Aromas of plums and figs with lovely warming spice notes, blackberry flavours and a smooth finish. Great with juicy steaks and firepit style BBQs.
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of Argentina, United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Great with juicy steaks and firepit-style BBQs.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Importer address

  • Kingsland Drinks EU Limited,
  • 88 Harcourt street,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 DK18,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy313kJ / 75kcal391kJ / 94kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
13 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Unpleasant & Acidic

1 stars

As a newcomer to Malbec thought I would give this a try. Bad idea as I found it very sharp and acidic, unsurprisingly given the price. Will not be purchasing again.

Need to buy another!

4 stars

A really fine Malbec at a very reasonable price

Good, very drinkable, everyday wine

4 stars

I have bought this wine several times and have always been happy with it. It is easy to drink and reasonably priced.Good value for money.

Good quality very nice wine at a good price

4 stars

Good quality very nice wine at a good price

Nasty. Thin and tasteless. Spend £2 more and buy

1 stars

Nasty. Thin and tasteless. Spend £2 more and buy something drinkable.

Very good quality for the money , nice tasting win

4 stars

Very good quality for the money , nice tasting wine for the cheaper end

This is a good tasting Malbec and proves you don’t

5 stars

This is a good tasting Malbec and proves you don’t have to pay a lot for a quality wine. A French wine merchant friend advised me years ago that the best isn’t always the dearest.!

bland

2 stars

very bland so bland it should be beige not red.

Good value a smooth drinkable wine.

4 stars

Good value a smooth drinkable wine.

Great wine

5 stars

Malbec has recently become my red wine of choice. Firemark is a fantastic valve for money wine

