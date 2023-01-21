Firemark Argentinian Malbec 75Cl

Unpleasant & Acidic
As a newcomer to Malbec thought I would give this a try. Bad idea as I found it very sharp and acidic, unsurprisingly given the price. Will not be purchasing again.
Need to buy another!
A really fine Malbec at a very reasonable price
Good, very drinkable, everyday wine
I have bought this wine several times and have always been happy with it. It is easy to drink and reasonably priced.Good value for money.
Good quality very nice wine at a good price
Nasty. Thin and tasteless. Spend £2 more and buy something drinkable.
Very good quality for the money , nice tasting wine for the cheaper end
This is a good tasting Malbec and proves you don’t have to pay a lot for a quality wine. A French wine merchant friend advised me years ago that the best isn’t always the dearest.!
bland
very bland so bland it should be beige not red.
Good value a smooth drinkable wine.
Great wine
Malbec has recently become my red wine of choice. Firemark is a fantastic valve for money wine