Tesco Elmhurst Natural Mineral Sparkling Water 4X2ltr

Where has the fizz gone? 😢
I'm sure tesco sold another make of fizzy water and looking at another review maybe Ashbeck or I'm wondering Chase. Anyway even when I open this one, i fine it's not as Fizzy as it used to be which is a shame. I will try again or look for a similar price otherwise it will be back to tap water for me. What a shame it was always so Fizzy before
Don't waste money on this, tap water maybe better
It tastes as hard water which was boiled for some time. Very unpleasant. It also leaves limescale if you were planning to use it to make tea. I don't know why tesco decided it is a good idea to substitute very hice Ashbeck with this one but is is a bad move. Bring back Ashbeck
Awful
This is absolutely disgusting. Its discoloured looks like rain water in a bottle, awful, don't buy.
OK
Some bottles are quite flat on opening, but for the price it's worth the risk.
Good quality and as you'd expect
Good quality and taste no point in paying more
A very nice drink at a very good price!
Great water, bottle too big and heavy.
Lovely water to drink but I'm not keen on the large bottle....heavy when just opened. But nothing wrong with the quality of the water....I just prefer smaller bottles.
Saving money
Good value for money
Great taste and value.
