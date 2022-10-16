We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Elmhurst Natural Mineral Sparkling Water 4X2ltr

4.1(38)Write a review
£1.75
£0.02/100ml

Product Description

  • Carbonated Natural Mineral Water
  • Naturally filtered through ancient stone in the heart of Staffordshire. Our Elmhurst water comes from the heart of Staffordshire. It flows deep underground, 250 metres below through rocks dating back millions of years. These ancient rocks naturally filter every drop and enrich it with minerals for a clear, refreshing taste.
  • Sparkling Naturally filtered through ancient stone in the heart of Staffordshire
  • Pack size: 8L

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mineral Water, Carbon Dioxide.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 L

38 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Where has the fizz gone? 😢

3 stars

I'm sure tesco sold another make of fizzy water and looking at another review maybe Ashbeck or I'm wondering Chase. Anyway even when I open this one, i fine it's not as Fizzy as it used to be which is a shame. I will try again or look for a similar price otherwise it will be back to tap water for me. What a shame it was always so Fizzy before

Don't waste money on this, tap water maybe better

1 stars

It tastes as hard water which was boiled for some time. Very unpleasant. It also leaves limescale if you were planning to use it to make tea. I don't know why tesco decided it is a good idea to substitute very hice Ashbeck with this one but is is a bad move. Bring back Ashbeck

Awful

1 stars

This is absolutely disgusting. Its discoloured looks like rain water in a bottle, awful, don't buy.

OK

4 stars

Some bottles are quite flat on opening, but for the price it's worth the risk.

Good quality and as you'd expect

5 stars

Good quality and as you'd expect

Good quality and taste no point in paying more

5 stars

Good quality and taste no point in paying more

A very nice drink at a very good price!

5 stars

A very nice drink at a very good price!

Great water, bottle too big and heavy.

4 stars

Lovely water to drink but I'm not keen on the large bottle....heavy when just opened. But nothing wrong with the quality of the water....I just prefer smaller bottles.

Saving money

4 stars

Good value for money

Great taste and value.

5 stars

Great taste and value.

1-10 of 38 reviews

