Tesco Meat & Vegetable 6 Pork Hot Pot Sausages 400G

- Energy902kJ 216kcal11%
- Fat10.9g16%
- Saturates3.8g19%
- Sugars2.6g3%
- Salt1.4g23%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 765kJ / 183kcal
Product Description
- 6 Pork, leek and carrot sausages with seasonings.
- PACKED WITH 30% VEG WITH LEEK & CARROT
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (50%), Green Lentils (10%), Leek (9%), Water, Carrot (6%), Onion (6%), Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Pea Fibre, Salt, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Tomato Paste, Citrus Fibre, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), Sage, Thyme, Mustard Flour, Yeast Extract, Spirit Vinegar, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Pork Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Flavouring, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Bay Leaf, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Mustard Husk, Pimento, Colour (Paprika Extract), Turmeric.
Filled into alginate casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 25-30 mins Place sausages on a lightly greased baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Chilled: 16-18 mins Place under a pre-heated medium grill. Turn occasionally.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 sausages (118g**)
|Energy
|765kJ / 183kcal
|902kJ / 216kcal
|Fat
|9.2g
|10.9g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|9.9g
|11.7g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|5.1g
|Protein
|13.0g
|15.3g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When griiled according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 400g typically weighs 354g.
|-
|-
