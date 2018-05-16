Vaseline Smooth & Shine Lip Therapy Gift Set 3X20g
New
Product Description
- VASELINE SMOOTH & SH LIP THERAPY GIFT SET 3X20G
- Vaseline Original Selection Tin Gift Set is a gift that’s custom-made for anyone who likes to take great care of their lips. Whether you’re looking for a Christmas gift for her or him, this gift set is a perfect stocking filler as each iconic Vaseline tin contains three healing lip balms made for lips that deserve the best care. At Vaseline, we have been helping to heal skin for 150 years, keeping skin feeling healthy through all of life’s ups and downs. If your skin could talk, it would tell us that it can get through anything with a little help. That’s why this set was put together to include three Lip Therapy products inside a beautifully crafted, limited edition blue tin sparkled with golden flecks which shimmer in the light. This Original Selection Gift Set includes our Vaseline Original Lip Balm 20 g, a firm favourite that will relieve your lips and lock in the moisture they need to keep feeling and looking healthy. Inside this bundle of Christmas gifts for her or for him, you will also find our Lip Therapy with Aloe Vera 20 g, known to calm and soothe dry and irritated skin, leaving you with revived, glossy lips. The last one in the trio is Vaseline Lip Therapy Cocoa Butter 20 g, clinically proven to help heal, instantly soften and soothe dry lips. Help your loved ones to love their lips this Christmas with this perfect present from Vaseline.
- Vaseline Original Selection Tin Gift Set features 3 Christmas gifts in 1: Vaseline Original Lip Therapy, Aloe Vera Lip Therapy and Cocoa Butter Lip Therapy, all in an iconic Vaseline Gift Tin
- Vaseline Lip Therapy Original 20 g is among 3 Christmas gifts for her in this set that protect, relieve and provide moisturising lip care to revive dry skin
- Vaseline Lip Therapy Aloe Vera 20 g calms and soothes irritated skin with its triple-purified petroleum jelly formula and natural aloe vera moisturiser
- Lip Therapy Cocoa Butter 20 g contains cocoa butter, a natural moisturiser that instantly soothes lips while locking in moisture
- All of our lip balm gift sets contain triple-purified petroleum jelly to revive dry and chapped lips and keep them healthy
- This gift set comes in a limited edition Orginal blue tin – the ideal stocking filler if you’re looking for Christmas presents
- Pack size: 60G
Information
Ingredients
Vaseline Lip Therapy Original Ingredients: Petrolatum. Vaseline Lip Therapy Aloe Vera Ingredients: Petrolatum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Isopropyl Myristate, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Eugenol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool. Vaseline Lip Therapy Cocoa Butter Ingredients: Petrolatum, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Cinnamate, Limonene
Produce of
Poland
Net Contents
3 x 1 ℮
