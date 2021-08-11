Irie Eats Spicy Jerk Wrap Kit 460G
- Energy1137kJ 270kcal14%
- Fat6.6g9%
- Saturates1.6g8%
- Sugars4.8g5%
- Salt4.3g72%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 989kJ/235kcal
Product Description
- Meal Kit including Soft Flour Tortillas (320g), Jerk Paste (120g) and Jerk Seasoning Mix (20g)
- Irie Eats Authentic Caribbean Streetfood brings the delicious flava of the Caribbean to your home so you can create traditional island dishes to enjoy with family and friends!
- Soft flour wraps with a dried jerk seasoning mix and a Scotch Bonnet jerk paste.
- Soft Flour Tortillas from EU.
- Jerk Paste and Jerk Seasoning Mix from UK.
- Ready in 25 Mins
- Chili rating - Hot - 3
- Authentic Caribbean Streetfood
- Suitable for Vegans
Information
Ingredients
Soft Flour Tortillas (69.56%): Wheat Flour, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerine), Palm Fat, Sugar, Salt, Raising Agents (E450i, E500ii), Acidity Regulators (E296, E303), Emulsifier (E471), Stabilisers (E412, E466), Preservatives (E202, E282), Jerk Paste (26.09%): Water, Scotch Bonnet Chilli Mash (Scotch Bonnet Pepper, Salt), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Spring Onions, Milled Red Chillies, Modified Maize Starch (E1422), Salt, Allspice, Onion Powder, Spicy Jerk Seasoning (Pepper Mix (West Indian Pepper, Scotch Bonnet Pepper, Salt), Escallion Mash (Escallion, Salt), Cane Vinegar, Salt, Pimento, Onion, Garlic, Brown Sugar, Water, Paprika, Nutmeg, Thyme, Ginger, Black Pepper), Chimichurri Seasoning (Ground Spices (Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Cayenne Chilli), Rubbed Herbs (Parsley, Oregano), Salt, Garlic Powder, Ground Thyme, Onion Powder), Garlic Puree, Colour (Plain Caramel), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Jerk Seasoning Dry Mix (4.35%): Salt, Coriander, Sugar, Rice Flour, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Pimento, Ginger, Acid (Citric Acid), Dried Green Bell Pepper, Bay Leaves, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Cinnamon, Marjoram, Nutmeg, Turmeric, Colour (Paprika Extract), Chilli Extract, Anti-Caking Agent (E551)
Allergy Information
- Allergens in bold
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.
Produce of
Packed in UK
Preparation and Usage
- Contains
- 8 Soft Flour Wraps
- 1 Jerk Seasoning Mix sachet
- 1 Jerk Paste sachet
- Just Add
- Your own chicken, fish or vegetables!
Number of uses
4 Servings per pack. Serving size is 115g
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable Sachet. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
- Grace House,
- Bessemer Rd,
- WGC,
- Herts,
Return to
- Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
- Grace House,
- Bessemer Rd,
- WGC,
- Herts,
- AL7 1HW,
- UK.
- www.gracefoods.co.uk
- irieeats.co.uk
Net Contents
460g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (product mix as sold)
|Energy
|989kJ/235kcal
|Fat
|5.7g
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|39g
|of which sugars
|4.2g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|Protein
|5.7g
|Salt
|3.7g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.