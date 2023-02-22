Tesco Mocha Sachets 160G (8X20g)

Without these I would shrivel up - they're GORGEOU
Without these I would shrivel up - they're GORGEOUS! But almost always I go to buy they are "out of stock" and I cannot get them on home delivery!! HELP!!!!!! Make millions more and make them accessible on my home deliveries as well as in-store --- I BEG OF YOU, Tesco!
I hope this comes back into stock, it's one of my
I hope this comes back into stock, it's one of my favourite things from Tesco. But sadly I haven't seen it in stock for months now.
Good flavour. Affordable price Just right. Disap
Good flavour. Affordable price Just right. Disappointed when I am unable to purchase it.
The absolute winner for me.
I have loved Mocha for many years, and have bought where ever I travelled. There are many makes out there, being both too sweet and too strong. Double Chocca mocha hit the market, but I find this too rich. I’ve converted many friends to Tesco Mocha. I just hope it doesn’t change in time. It is very disappointing when it becomes Out of Stock. I simply love it.
This Mocha is really nice. Use it all the time( Wh
This Mocha is really nice. Use it all the time( Whenever we can get some). The Major problem is that nearly every time we try to order some online or come into the supermarket there are never any in stock. It is so annoying
Delicious and good value for money - please conti
Delicious and good value for money - please continue them.
Top class choice
I love mocha sachets and they a good cheap dronk nice flavour heart warming on a cold winter day perfect
I usually have the decafe Coffee sachets but was
I usually have the decafe Coffee sachets but was delighted with the Mocha. Good taste and smooth.
Super handy for taking away with you camping! Real
Super handy for taking away with you camping! Really nice flavour
Nice substitute
Nescafé stopped doing the mocha, tried others but these r the best of them all