We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Mocha Sachets 160G (8X20g)

4(15)Write a review
Tesco Mocha Sachets 160G (8X20g)
£0.90
£0.56/100g

One sachet

Energy
336kJ
80kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

low

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.6g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 153kJ / 36kcal

Product Description

  • Instant coffee with sugar, dried skimmed milk and cocoa powder.
  • Barista Style Blended to a careful recipe for a frothy, warming instant coffee.
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Maltodextrin, Dried Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Coffee Powder (8%), Coconut Oil, Cocoa Powder (3%), Salt, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Monopotassium Phosphate), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Empty contents of a sachet into a mug. Add 200ml hot, not boiling, water. Stir well.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Recycle at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home Box. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g e (8 x 20g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne sachet (220ml)
Energy153kJ / 36kcal336kJ / 80kcal
Fat0.7g1.6g
Saturates0.6g1.4g
Carbohydrate6.7g14.8g
Sugars4.8g10.6g
Fibre0.3g0.8g
Protein0.5g1.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, with 200ml hot water.--
View all Cappuccino, Latte & Mocha

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

15 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Without these I would shrivel up - they're GORGEOU

5 stars

Without these I would shrivel up - they're GORGEOUS! But almost always I go to buy they are "out of stock" and I cannot get them on home delivery!! HELP!!!!!! Make millions more and make them accessible on my home deliveries as well as in-store --- I BEG OF YOU, Tesco!

I hope this comes back into stock, it's one of my

5 stars

I hope this comes back into stock, it's one of my favourite things from Tesco. But sadly I haven't seen it in stock for months now.

Good flavour. Affordable price Just right. Disap

5 stars

Good flavour. Affordable price Just right. Disappointed when I am unable to purchase it.

The absolute winner for me.

5 stars

I have loved Mocha for many years, and have bought where ever I travelled. There are many makes out there, being both too sweet and too strong. Double Chocca mocha hit the market, but I find this too rich. I’ve converted many friends to Tesco Mocha. I just hope it doesn’t change in time. It is very disappointing when it becomes Out of Stock. I simply love it.

This Mocha is really nice. Use it all the time( Wh

5 stars

This Mocha is really nice. Use it all the time( Whenever we can get some). The Major problem is that nearly every time we try to order some online or come into the supermarket there are never any in stock. It is so annoying

Delicious and good value for money - please conti

5 stars

Delicious and good value for money - please continue them.

Top class choice

5 stars

I love mocha sachets and they a good cheap dronk nice flavour heart warming on a cold winter day perfect

I usually have the decafe Coffee sachets but was

4 stars

I usually have the decafe Coffee sachets but was delighted with the Mocha. Good taste and smooth.

Super handy for taking away with you camping! Real

5 stars

Super handy for taking away with you camping! Really nice flavour

Nice substitute

5 stars

Nescafé stopped doing the mocha, tried others but these r the best of them all

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here