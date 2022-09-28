We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Tesco Finest Pork Meatballs In A Tomatoes & Chorizo Sauce 500G

3.9(13)Write a review
Tesco Finest Pork Meatballs In A Tomatoes & Chorizo Sauce 500G
£6.00
£12.00/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1720kJ
413kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
28.1g

high

40%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.0g

high

50%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.5g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.82g

high

30%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 758kJ / 182kcal

Product Description

  • Pork meatballs in a tomato, red pepper, red wine and chorizo sauce topped with mozzarella full fat soft cheese.
  • Tender and succulent pork meatballs in a rich tomato and red wine sauce, with red pepper and smoky Spanish chorizo for a boost of flavour. This is then topped with mozzarella shavings for an indulgent finish.
  • Tender pork meatballs in a rich tomato sauce with smoky chorizo, finished with mozzarella shavings.
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (30%), Tomato, Onion, Tomato Passata, Red Pepper, Water, Red Wine, Chorizo Pork Sausage (4.5%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Garlic Paste, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrate, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano], Tomato Purée, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Pecorino Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Roasted Garlic Purée, Red Wine Vinegar, Parsley, Red Chilli Purée, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Salt, Potato Starch, Lemon Zest, Sugar, Cumin, Paprika, Thyme, Smoked Paprika, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Paprika Flakes, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Stir meatballs to fully cover in sauce then place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 30 mins Stand for 1 minute. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir half way through heating. 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 55 mins Stand for 1 minute. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Made using British and Spanish pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (227g**)
Energy758kJ / 182kcal1720kJ / 413kcal
Fat12.4g28.1g
Saturates4.4g10.0g
Carbohydrate4.5g10.3g
Sugars2.9g6.5g
Fibre1.6g3.6g
Protein12.3g27.9g
Salt0.80g1.82g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 500g typically weighs 454g.--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

13 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Meatballs were dry.

4 stars

Enough for 2 people, very tasty but the meatballs themselves were a bit dense and dry. Possibly wouldn't try them again.

Garlic flavoured easy to warm up meat balls. Very

5 stars

Garlic flavoured easy to warm up meat balls. Very tasty.

Tastey but meat quality let it down.

3 stars

A few bits of grissel and sauce was spiciers than exlected... but vert tasty.

Best meatballs ever!

5 stars

Sublime dish - really tasty, please bring it back.

Meat balls were not good ,sauce was excellent.

1 stars

Meat balls were not good ,sauce was excellent.

Good quality. Served after a busy family day with

4 stars

Good quality. Served after a busy family day with potatoes and a little green salad. We enjoyed this deal. (I think these pork meatballs are the best of the 'finest' mains on offer. Very good value.

These meatballs are absolutely delicious.. The onl

5 stars

These meatballs are absolutely delicious.. The only problem I have is that there are not enough of them. What about selling the chorizo sauce so that it can be had with spaghetti.

Too spicy

1 stars

Very spicy and no warning on the packet. Portion size was just right. No serving suggestion on packet. I served with potatoes but might have been better with pasta. Will not buy again as it was too hot and spicy and could not taste the individual ingredients.

Great Saturday night dinner

5 stars

I was really surprised how nice this was. 8 juicy meatballs (which for us was enough, bigger eaters might not thing so) and there wasn't any gristle bits in them either, in a lovely chunky tomato and chorizo sauce which had a nice warming flavour. We had them with the Rosemary Potatoes and peas.

Cheap product at a premium price.

3 stars

Bought as part of a Meal Deal and not bad value at that price but at full price a cheap product at a premium price. A bit spicy for my taste but OK with spaghetti. Check the fat content if you want to eat healthily and look out for small bits of bone if you value your teeth.,

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

