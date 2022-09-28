Tesco Finest Pork Meatballs In A Tomatoes & Chorizo Sauce 500G

Meatballs were dry.
Enough for 2 people, very tasty but the meatballs themselves were a bit dense and dry. Possibly wouldn't try them again.
Garlic flavoured easy to warm up meat balls. Very tasty.
Tastey but meat quality let it down.
A few bits of grissel and sauce was spiciers than exlected... but vert tasty.
Best meatballs ever!
Sublime dish - really tasty, please bring it back.
Meat balls were not good ,sauce was excellent.
Good quality. Served after a busy family day with potatoes and a little green salad. We enjoyed this deal. (I think these pork meatballs are the best of the 'finest' mains on offer. Very good value.
These meatballs are absolutely delicious.. The only problem I have is that there are not enough of them. What about selling the chorizo sauce so that it can be had with spaghetti.
Too spicy
Very spicy and no warning on the packet. Portion size was just right. No serving suggestion on packet. I served with potatoes but might have been better with pasta. Will not buy again as it was too hot and spicy and could not taste the individual ingredients.
Great Saturday night dinner
I was really surprised how nice this was. 8 juicy meatballs (which for us was enough, bigger eaters might not thing so) and there wasn't any gristle bits in them either, in a lovely chunky tomato and chorizo sauce which had a nice warming flavour. We had them with the Rosemary Potatoes and peas.
Cheap product at a premium price.
Bought as part of a Meal Deal and not bad value at that price but at full price a cheap product at a premium price. A bit spicy for my taste but OK with spaghetti. Check the fat content if you want to eat healthily and look out for small bits of bone if you value your teeth.,