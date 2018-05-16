Irie Eats Caribbean Style Curry Meal Kit 380G

- Energy1292kJ 308kcal16%
- Fat11g15%
- Saturates4.4g22%
- Sugars2.9g3%
- Salt2.5g42%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 680kJ/162kcal
Product Description
- Meal Kit including Rice & Peas (250g), Curry Sauce (120g) and Herb & Coconut Mix (10g)
- Easy cook long grain rice with red kidney beans, coconut milk and spices, with a dried Herb & Coconut mix and a Caribbean-style curry sauce.
- Irie Eats Authentic Caribbean Streetfood brings the delicious flava of the Caribbean to your home so you can create traditional island dishes to enjoy with family and friends!
- Rice from non-UK sources.
- Curry Sauce and Herb & Coconut Mix from UK.
- Ready in 25 Mins
- Chili rating - Medium - 2
- Authentic Caribbean Streetfood
- Suitable for Vegans
Information
Ingredients
Rice & Peas (65.79%): Easy Cook Long Grain Rice (36%), Water, Coconut Milk (Coconut Milk Extract, Water), Red Kidney Beans (8%), Sunflower Oil, Onion, Red Chilli, Black Pepper Powder, Salt, Dried Thyme, Thyme Extract (contains Emulsifiers (E471, E472e)), Curry Sauce (31.58%): Water, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Curry Powder Mix (Spices (Turmeric, Coriander Seed, Fenugreek Seed, Cumin, Pimento, Black Pepper, Star Anise), Salt), Garlic Puree, Ginger Puree, Modified Maize Starch (E1422), Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Vegetable Stock Mix (Vegetable Stock (Water, Onion, Carrot Extract, Tomato, Celeriac (Celery), Herbs, Garlic, Spices), Salt, Glucose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extracts, Sugar, Flavourings, Rapeseed Oil), Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Allspice, Ground Black Pepper, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Herb Spice & Coconut Mix (2.63%): Desiccated Coconut (40%), Dried Thyme, Crushed Red Chillies, Dehydrated Green Chives
Allergy Information
- Allergens in bold
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Produce of
Packed in UK
Preparation and Usage
- Contains
- 1 Rice & Peas microwave pouch
- 1 Herb & Coconut Mix sachet
- 1 Curry Sauce sachet
- Just Add
- Your own chicken, fish or vegetables!
Number of uses
2 Servings per pack. Serving size is 190g
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable Sachet. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
- Grace House,
- Bessemer Rd,
- WGC,
- Herts,
Return to
- Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
- Grace House,
- Bessemer Rd,
- WGC,
- Herts,
- AL7 1HW,
- UK.
- www.gracefoods.co.uk
- irieeats.co.uk
Net Contents
380g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (product mix as sold)
|Energy
|680kJ/162kcal
|Fat
|5.7g
|of which saturates
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|23g
|of which sugars
|1.5g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|Protein
|3.1g
|Salt
|1.3g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.