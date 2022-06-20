Tesco Finest Goat Cheese & Caramelised Red Onion Ravioli 250G

Tasty and quick to prepare
Excellent quality and didn’t burst in the pan!
lovely!
really tasty pasta! really does just need a gentle simmer in the pan for a couple of minutes, or it will fall apart, but if cooked to these instructions they are delicious. the flavour of the goats cheese is gorgeous. recommend a creamy white sauce with them.
Disappointed
I’ve bought this 4 times now, love the flavour and appearance. First 2 times only a few opened but the second 2 times the entire filling ended up in the sink as 80% of them burst, on just 3 mins gentle simmer, I wish I could upload a photo as just served it, just a plate of pasta sheets remain really Maybe they were not stuck together very well?
The best ravioli I have ever had will definitely be buying again
Delicious! I served it with roasted peppers and tomatoes. Wish it were a little cheaper, quite expensive for the amount in pack
Good if it doesn’t disintegrate
Great flavour but most of the filling ended up in the saucepan. Please make them better.
So the individual pieces are quite large but you only get 10 of them which seems like not enough. I found it's really mushy if you cook for the full 3 minutes, but if you undercook it slightly then the filling is really nice and the goats cheese taste comes through stronger. Not sure it's worth the price point but it is tasty
Really nice
Really nice ravioli that didn't break up on cooking. NIce flavour, not too strong but you can taste the cheese and the texture of the onion. Will buy again.
Disappointing
Really small portions and very strange textured filling, more like goats cheese flavoured potato. Really not the best.