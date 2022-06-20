We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Goat Cheese & Caramelised Red Onion Ravioli 250G

3.7(9)Write a review
Tesco Finest Goat Cheese & Caramelised Red Onion Ravioli 250G
£ 3.00
£12.00/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1279kJ
305kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
11.6g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.0g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.5g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.83g

medium

14%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Fresh egg pasta parcel filled with goat's cheese and caramelised red onion.
  • Creamy goats' cheese is perfectly balanced with sweet caramelised red onions giving this ravioli a soft texture. Encased in fresh bi coloured egg pasta to bring colour to the dish. This pasta is made by the Voltan family from the Venice region. Four generations of experience go into the silky dough, made with a blend of 00 wheat flour, durum wheat semolina and egg.
  • BOP small copy: Fresh egg pasta parcels filled with soft, creamy goats' cheese and caramelised red onion BOP large copy: Creamy goats' cheese is perfectly balanced with sweet caramelised red onions giving this ravioli a soft texture. Encased in fresh bi coloured egg pasta to bring colour to the dish. This pasta is made by the Voltan family from the Venice region. Four generations of experience go into the silky dough, made with a blend of 00 wheat flour, durum wheat semolina and egg.
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Fresh Egg Pasta [Wheat Flour, Durum Wheat Semolina, Pasteurised Egg, Water, Beetroot Powder], Ricotta Full Fat Whey Cheese (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Goat's Cheese (Milk) (9%), Caramelised Red Onion (9%) [Red Onion, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Water, Sunflower Oil], Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Dried Skimmed Milk, Onion, Salt, Inulin, Butter (Milk), Wheat Flour, Wild Garlic, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Hob from chilled: 3 mins
Bring a large pan of water to the boil.
Do not separate pasta prior to cooking, it will separate in water.
Add the pasta and simmer.
Drain and serve immediately.

Produce of

Made using EU wheat, goat milk and red onion.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

View all Tortelloni & Fresh Pasta

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

9 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Tasty and quick to prepare

4 stars

Excellent quality and didn’t burst in the pan!

lovely!

5 stars

really tasty pasta! really does just need a gentle simmer in the pan for a couple of minutes, or it will fall apart, but if cooked to these instructions they are delicious. the flavour of the goats cheese is gorgeous. recommend a creamy white sauce with them.

Disappointed

2 stars

I’ve bought this 4 times now, love the flavour and appearance. First 2 times only a few opened but the second 2 times the entire filling ended up in the sink as 80% of them burst, on just 3 mins gentle simmer, I wish I could upload a photo as just served it, just a plate of pasta sheets remain really Maybe they were not stuck together very well?

The best ravioli I have ever had will definitely b

5 stars

The best ravioli I have ever had will definitely be buying again

Delicious! I served it with roasted peppers and to

4 stars

Delicious! I served it with roasted peppers and tomatoes. Wish it were a little cheaper, quite expensive for the amount in pack

Good if it doesn’t disintegrate

2 stars

Great flavour but most of the filling ended up in the saucepan. Please make them better.

So the individual pieces are quite large but you o

4 stars

So the individual pieces are quite large but you only get 10 of them which seems like not enough. I found it's really mushy if you cook for the full 3 minutes, but if you undercook it slightly then the filling is really nice and the goats cheese taste comes through stronger. Not sure it's worth the price point but it is tasty

Really nice

5 stars

Really nice ravioli that didn't break up on cooking. NIce flavour, not too strong but you can taste the cheese and the texture of the onion. Will buy again.

Disappointing

2 stars

Really small portions and very strange textured filling, more like goats cheese flavoured potato. Really not the best.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here