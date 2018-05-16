The Laughing Cow Light Cheese Spread Triangles 16Pk 267G

Product Description
- Reduced fat cheese spread
- The Laughing Cow® Light triangles are mild, smooth and marvellously tasty portions of creamy cheese spread. They have all the delicious creaminess of The Laughing Cow® Original cheese spread, but are 62% less fat and only 25kcal per triangle, making them the perfect low-calorie treat.
- With a creamy taste and smooth texture, these moreish cheese spread triangles pair perfectly with anything from crackers to avocados or celery. Tasty and time saving with their super convenient format, you can take them anywhere with you, and eat them on the go: they are ideal as a little cheeky snack or spread on toast or a cracker. Hard to believe each triangle is only 25 calories - perfect for all snacking occasions. They are also perfect for cooking, and will make any dish SO delicious and creamy!
- They are a good source of calcium and protein and contain no added artificial flavours, colours, preservatives.
- The Laughing Cow® was founded in France 100 years ago. Proudly, it was the first cheese spread to be individually served in foil sealed portions, to stay fresher for longer. The Laughing Cow® Light offers a low-calorie and reduced-fat alternative to The Laughing Cow® advocates.
- And because we know you can't get enough of our cheese spread, our bumper 16-pack is ideal for sharing with your family and friends.
- Recycle
- Recyclable packaging
- Cardboard round box made with recycled carboard
- Creamy, mild, light cheese spread triangles
- Only 25 calories per portion! 60% less fat than the Original
- Nutritious and delicious snacking with or without a cracker
- Source of calcium and protein
- Family pack: 16 triangles, 267g
- 103 kJ per triangle
- Made with real cheese. No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives added
- Suitable for vegetarians and during pregnancy
- Pack size: 267G
- Good source of calcium and protein
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Skimmed Milk, Cheeses, Milk Protein, Lactic Concentrate, Emulsifying Salts: Triphosphates, Polyphosphates, Natural Flavouring, Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated
Preparation and Usage
- Best enjoyed chilled. Pairing suggestions
- Carrot, Apple, Crackers
Name and address
- Bel UK Ltd,
- 160 London Road,
- Sevenoaks,
- TN13 2JA,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
133g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Per 16.7g:
|Energy:
|616kJ
|103kJ
|-
|147kcal
|25kcal
|Fat:
|7g
|1.2g
|of which saturates:
|4.7g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate:
|6g
|1.0g
|of which sugars:
|6g
|1.0g
|Protein:
|15g
|2.5g
|Salt:
|1.5g
|0.25g
|Calcium:
|480mg (60%*)
|80mg (10%*)
|* of the daily reference intake
|-
|-
