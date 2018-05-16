We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Organic Cashew Nuts 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Organic Cashew Nuts 100G
£ 1.70
£1.70/100g

New

Per 30g
  • Energy757kJ 183kcal
    9%
  • Fat14.7g
    21%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2522kJ / 608kcal

Product Description

  • Organic cashew nuts.
  • Source of Protein Harvested at their peak for a smooth, creamy texture
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

approx. 3 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy2522kJ / 608kcal757kJ / 183kcal
Fat49.1g14.7g
Saturates8.1g2.4g
Carbohydrate18.7g5.6g
Sugars6.7g2.0g
Fibre5.1g1.5g
Protein20.4g6.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Zinc5.3mg1.6mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.

View all Dried Fruit

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here