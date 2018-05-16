- Energy160kJ 38kcal2%
Product Description
- Bisto Curry Sauce Mix 185g
- Bisto Curry Sauce Mix is a quick and easy way to create a delicious chip shop curry sauce. Simply add water, stir, and enjoy with a chip shop tea or simply drizzled over chips. No need to mix on the hob, Bisto's chip shop curry sauce is ready to enjoy in seconds.
- With 21 portions per drum, Bisto Curry Sauce Mix is the perfect store cupboard staple for family meals.
- Aah! Bisto
- Bisto has been bringing families together over home cooked meals for generations. Whether its sausage and mash or a roast with all the trimmings, we understand the power of cooking and good food to bring people together.
- Some settling of contents may have occurred during transit.
- Bisto trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Delicious Curry Sauce mix
- Simply add water
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 185G
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Palm Fat, Onion Powder, Sugar, Salt, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Tomato Powder, Ground Spices (Paprika, Cumin, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Chilli, Cayenne Pepper), Flavourings, Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Garlic Powder, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Rosemary Extract
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best Before End See Base of DrumStore in a cool dry place away from direct heat and sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Bisto Curry Sauce Mix is quick and easy to prepare, helping you to create delicious homemade meals to enjoy together with friends and family.
- For 4-6 servings, put 4 heaped dessert spoons in a measuring jug and add 250ml of boiling. Stir until it thickens and that's it, so simple!
Number of uses
This pack makes approximately 21 portions
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
185g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 50ml portion as prepared
|Energy (kJ)/(kcal)
|1820kJ
|160kJ
|-
|434kcal
|38kcal
|Fat
|17.7g
|1.6g
|of which Saturates
|12.4g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|63.1g
|5.6g
|of which Sugars
|16.6g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|4.2g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|6.06g
|0.53g
|This pack makes approximately 21 portions
|-
|-
