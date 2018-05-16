We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Free From Salted Caramel Smash Bauble 158g

Tesco Free From Salted Caramel Smash Bauble 158g
£ 4.00
£2.54/100g
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy625kJ 150kcal
    8%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates5.8g
    29%
  • Sugars8.9g
    10%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2373kJ / 569kcal

Product Description

  • Salted caramel flavour choc hollow and white and choc buttons made with inulin, rice syrup, rice flour, maltodextrin and maize flour.
  • We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion.
  • Pack size: 158G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Cocoa Mass**, Inulin, Rice Syrup, Coconut Oil, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Maize Flour, Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Sea Salt.

**Rainforest alliance certified. Find out more at ra.org.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

158g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (26g)
Energy2373kJ / 569kcal625kJ / 150kcal
Fat35.9g9.5g
Saturates22.2g5.8g
Carbohydrate59.0g15.5g
Sugars33.7g8.9g
Fibre1.2g0.3g
Protein1.9g0.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

