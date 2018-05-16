Tesco Hi Fibre Seed Loaf 400G

One slice
- Energy
- 544kJ
-
- 130kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.9g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.8g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.34g
- 6%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1359kJ / 324kcal
Product Description
- High Fibre Six Seed Loaf 400g
- Hi Fibre Six Seed Loaf 400g. Crusty loaf packed with mixed seeds
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sunflower Seed, Brown Linseed, Pumpkin Seed, Wheat Gluten, Oats, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Fibre, Rye Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Wheat Bran, Salt, Dextrose, Caramelised Sugar, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- Contains barley, oats, rye and wheat. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Wrap. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|per slice
|Energy
|1359kJ / 324kcal
|544kJ / 130kcal
|Fat
|12.3g
|4.9g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|36.2g
|14.5g
|Sugars
|2.1g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|7.6g
|3.1g
|Protein
|13.4g
|5.4g
|Salt
|0.85g
|0.34g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.