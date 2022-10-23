Tesco Cinnamon Dusting 80G

Very good value
Not overly sweet . Great on home baked cakes and as a dusting for coffee .
Christmas in a mug.
Love this it’s taste’s of Christmas especially on my hot chocolate. I bought the salted caramel too that’s great too.
A must for dust!
Great for dusting your hot chocolate, rice pudding and cakes.
Morning spice......!!!
Bought to add a little spice to the morning porridge....works very well.....will try nutmeg as an occasional alternative.....far better than sugar healthier too.......!!!!