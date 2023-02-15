We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Stockwell & Co. Baking Powder 150G

£0.52
£0.35/100g

One teaspoon

Energy
34kJ
8kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.8g

high

30%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 680kJ / 161kcal

Product Description

  • Baking powder.
  • Stockwell & Co. Baking Powder
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne teaspoon (5g)
Energy680kJ / 161kcal34kJ / 8kcal
Fat0.7g<0.1g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate33.6g1.7g
Sugars0.3g<0.1g
Fibre2.9g0.1g
Protein3.5g0.2g
Salt35.7g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
11 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

The actual product was very good, but I had great

3 stars

The actual product was very good, but I had great difficulty in opening the lid of the carton. In fact I nearly gave up in frustration.

I think it is as good as the more expensive brands

5 stars

I think it is as good as the more expensive brands of baking powder. I use it in making cakes and usually have a good result

Very Good

5 stars

Used to make my scones rise! Just as good as similar products that are double the price.

Stockwell BP

5 stars

Good quality and does the job.

Great addition to the food cupboard

5 stars

Add it to baking cakes. Also, use it mixed into a paste for cleaning jewellery.

Very good quality

5 stars

Used for steam fruit sponge. Good quality

Great

5 stars

Have been using Stockwell for a long time now and very happy with the results.

For baking

5 stars

For baking

Excellent quality. Great for using in baking

5 stars

Excellent quality. Great for using in baking

My husband has cancer and baking powder has slowed

5 stars

My husband has cancer and baking powder has slowed down the growth fantastic

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

