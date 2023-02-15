Stockwell & Co. Baking Powder 150G

The actual product was very good, but I had great
The actual product was very good, but I had great difficulty in opening the lid of the carton. In fact I nearly gave up in frustration.
I think it is as good as the more expensive brands
Very Good
Used to make my scones rise! Just as good as similar products that are double the price.
Stockwell BP
Good quality and does the job.
Great addition to the food cupboard
Add it to baking cakes. Also, use it mixed into a paste for cleaning jewellery.
Very good quality
Used for steam fruit sponge. Good quality
Great
Have been using Stockwell for a long time now and very happy with the results.
For baking
Excellent quality. Great for using in baking
My husband has cancer and baking powder has slowed
My husband has cancer and baking powder has slowed down the growth fantastic