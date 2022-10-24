Most Wanted Sauvignon Blanc 250Ml

Lovely
Refreshing and fizzy and love that it's in a can 🙂
Brilliant all round
I really like this.product easy to drink tasty and very refreshing if u want a drink that not only taste good is value for money and I have recommended to many of my friends and will be buying more.to.celebrate my birthday on motherdays too
Amazing
Really nice taste!
Great wine in a can
Lovely fresh and fizzy wine in a perfect serving size, great for your handbag or a picnic!
As far as canned wines go, this is a pretty good o
As far as canned wines go, this is a pretty good one
Handy for train journeys with the hirls
Handy for train journeys with the hirls
Best white wine in a can. You taste the wine not
Best white wine in a can. You taste the wine not the can. Great for a picnic.
Great size for a cheeky wine.
I tried this as part of a free sample group, it’s fresh, crisp, fruity taste is delicious. Great if you fancy a wine without opening a full bottle, I have bought this 3 times since the trial.
Great idea and taste good!
Such a great idea to make a wine in can. Taste so goooood! Become a big fan of this brand.
FIZZY! Ugh!
Absolutely vile. Very fizzy & nothing like any decent Sauvignon Blanc I have tried! I have since bought a bottle of same & sadly, it is also unpleasant. Ugh!