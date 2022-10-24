We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Most Wanted Sauvignon Blanc 250Ml

4.6(13)Write a review
image 1 of Most Wanted Sauvignon Blanc 250Ml
£2.60
£7.80/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc
  • Congratulations! You have chosen an environmentally friendly packaging format.
  • Your fast track to a journey through some of the world's Most Wanted wines. Old favourites, new discoveries, all classics. Enjoy.
  • Home: Western Cape / South Africa
  • Style: Crisp / Zingy / Fruit
  • Taste: Citrus / Tropical Fruit
  • Food: Picnic / Thai Takeaway / Fish & Chips
  • Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Style: Crisp / Zingy / Fruit Taste: Citrus / Tropical Fruit

Alcohol Units

3.1

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Most Wanted Wines

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Most Wanted Wines

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • The wine was fermented in stainless steel tanks at 15 degrees Celsius to preserve the fresh flavours. It was then kept on lees for six months to add depth and texture to the wine.

History

  • Your fast track to a journey through some of the world's Most Wanted wines. Old favourites, new discoveries, all classics. Enjoy.

Regional Information

  • Sauvignon Blanc grapes grown in this warm region with low rainfall are cooled by breezes from the Atlantic. The perfect growing conditions for this variety.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Off-Piste Wines,
  • GL50 3DA,
  • UK.
  • By:
  • W1740,

Importer address

  • Off-Piste Wines,
  • Harcourt Rd,
  • Dublin,
  • D02 HW77,
  • ROI.

Return to

  • Off-Piste Wines,
  • GL50 3DA,
  • UK.
  • Off-Piste Wines,
  • Harcourt Rd,
  • Dublin,
  • D02 HW77,
  • ROI.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

13 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Lovely

5 stars

Refreshing and fizzy and love that it's in a can 🙂

Brilliant all round

5 stars

I really like this.product easy to drink tasty and very refreshing if u want a drink that not only taste good is value for money and I have recommended to many of my friends and will be buying more.to.celebrate my birthday on motherdays too

Amazing

5 stars

Really nice taste!

Great wine in a can

5 stars

Lovely fresh and fizzy wine in a perfect serving size, great for your handbag or a picnic!

As far as canned wines go, this is a pretty good o

4 stars

As far as canned wines go, this is a pretty good one

Handy for train journeys with the hirls

5 stars

Handy for train journeys with the hirls

Best white wine in a can. You taste the wine not

5 stars

Best white wine in a can. You taste the wine not the can. Great for a picnic.

Great size for a cheeky wine.

5 stars

I tried this as part of a free sample group, it’s fresh, crisp, fruity taste is delicious. Great if you fancy a wine without opening a full bottle, I have bought this 3 times since the trial.

Great idea and taste good!

5 stars

Such a great idea to make a wine in can. Taste so goooood! Become a big fan of this brand.

FIZZY! Ugh!

1 stars

Absolutely vile. Very fizzy & nothing like any decent Sauvignon Blanc I have tried! I have since bought a bottle of same & sadly, it is also unpleasant. Ugh!

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

