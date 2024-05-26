image 1 of Gillette Venus for Pubic Hair & Skin Women's Razor Blades 4 Pack
image 1 of Gillette Venus for Pubic Hair & Skin Women's Razor Blades 4 Packimage 2 of Gillette Venus for Pubic Hair & Skin Women's Razor Blades 4 Packimage 3 of Gillette Venus for Pubic Hair & Skin Women's Razor Blades 4 Packimage 4 of Gillette Venus for Pubic Hair & Skin Women's Razor Blades 4 Packimage 5 of Gillette Venus for Pubic Hair & Skin Women's Razor Blades 4 Pack

Gillette Venus for Pubic Hair & Skin Women's Razor Blades 4 Pack

4.7(619)
Write a review

£13.00

£3.25/each

Gillette Venus for Pubic Hair & Skin Women's Razor Blades 4 Pack
Venus’s pubic hair and skin razor is specifically designed to help protect pubic skin from shave irritation. Its Irritation Defence Bar and optimally spaced blades allow the blades to cut hair while barely touching the skin. The razor and refills come equipped with a precision trimmer on the back of the blades to help with tricky areas. Equipped with a touch of aloe, the razor is designed for even the most sensitive areas of the body.
DON’T SETTLE FOR SHAVE BUMPS AND INGROWNS. These razors have a Irritation Defence Bar for a smooth shave with blades that barely touch the skinSMOOTH SHAVE: Venus's sharpest blades easily cut through hairDESIGNED FOR TRICKY AREAS: The razor has a small head and a precision trimmer on the back of the blades to help reach tricky areasA TOUCH OF ALOE: Equipped with a touch of aloeERGONOMIC HANDLE with a rubber-like grip

Ingredients

PEG-180M, PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Silica, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, BHT

View all Shaving & Hair Removal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here