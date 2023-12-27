We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rimmel High'light 002 Candlelit 8G

£8.00

£10.00/10g

High'light from Rimmel London gives your complexion an irresistible gleaming highlight with a barely there feel. The formula contains highly-reflective pigments that are finely milled for a buttery soft powder texture. This highlighter catches the light to give you a truly luminous glow
Highlighter with a fine powder texture and weightless feelWith highly reflective pigment contentsCatches the light to give your complexion a luminous glowCovers imperfections smoothly and creates easy contoursLasts all day without looking heavy or overdone
Pack size: 8G

Ingredients

Mica, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Diisostearyl Malate, Dimethicone, Nylon-12, Magnesium Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Octyldodecanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Tin Oxide, [May contain+/-: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499)]

Net Contents

8g

Preparation and Usage

Apply with a brush over foundation or on bare skin. Turn a soft glow into an extreme highlight by blending and building up.

