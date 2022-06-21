Sour Patch Kids 140G

Amazingly sour
One of the best if you love a really sour sweet they beat Tangtastics any day
tangy taste nice for kids
My granddaughter likes them so I buy them for her.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1388 kJ
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Starch, Gelatine, Acid (Malic Acid), Concentrated Apple Juice, Colours (Anthocyanins, Vegetable Carbon, Paprika Extract, Lutein, Curcumin), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Citrates), Palm Oil, Flavourings
Store in a cool, dry place.
5 - 6 portions per bag
140g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 8 sweets (24 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1388 kJ
|333 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|326 kcal
|78 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|0.2 g
|< 0.1 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|0.1 g
|< 0.1 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|77 g
|18 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|63 g
|15 g
|90 g
|Protein
|2.8 g
|0.7 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.04 g
|< 0.01 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
