Tesco Rainbow Carrots & Parsnips 600G

Beautifully sweet tasting and a great alternative to stodgy potatoes when on Keto :)
Yum!
I actually really like this product? Not sure if the other people reviewing this item aren't putting the oil in the tray and mixing the veg in it, but if you follow the directions properly they come out great!
Rubbery old vegetables!
Doesn’t live up to promise…
Agree with previous review. Product was quite tasteless, even just a little bit of salt would have improved it. Was surprised upon opening to see how poorly prepared the vegetables were - fine with unpeeled but was expecting the vegetables to have been washed! Don’t recommend & won’t be buying again
Tasteless and badly prepared vegetables. Nothing 'Finest' about them. It would appear that all that puts these in the finest range is a tiny sprig of herbs and a sachet of honey glaze.