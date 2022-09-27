We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Tesco Rainbow Carrots & Parsnips 600G

2.6(5)Write a review
£3.00
£5.00/kg

1/4 of a pack

Energy
367kJ
87kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.5g

low

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.7g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 370kJ / 88kcal

Product Description

  • Carrots and parsnips tumbled in rapeseed oil with a spiced honey and thyme glaze and sprig of thyme.
  • Glazed carrots and parsnips tumbled in oil with a honey & thyme glaze.
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carrot, Parsnip, Spiced Honey and Thyme Glaze [Honey, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Thyme, Sea Salt, Cinnamon Powder, Ginger Powder, White Pepper, Clove Powder], Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite), Thyme.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 45-50 mins Remove all packaging. Place the sauce sachet aside. Drizzle tray with 1tbsp of oil. Spread vegetables evenly on a baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking. For the last 5 minutes of cooking, add the contents of the sauce sachet. Strip thyme leaves from stalk and sprinkle on top. Suitable to cook in the foil tray provided, follow above instructions. Extend cooking time by 25 mins to 1 hour 10 minutes.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (99g**)
Energy370kJ / 88kcal367kJ / 87kcal
Fat2.6g2.5g
Saturates0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate13.5g13.3g
Sugars9.8g9.7g
Fibre3.5g3.4g
Protein1.1g1.1g
Salt0.15g0.15g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 600g typically weighs 398g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Beautifully sweet tasting and a great alternative

5 stars

Beautifully sweet tasting and a great alternative to stodgy potatoes when on Keto :)

Yum!

5 stars

I actually really like this product? Not sure if the other people reviewing this item aren't putting the oil in the tray and mixing the veg in it, but if you follow the directions properly they come out great!

Rubbery!

1 stars

Rubbery old vegetables!

Doesn’t live up to promise…

1 stars

Agree with previous review. Product was quite tasteless, even just a little bit of salt would have improved it. Was surprised upon opening to see how poorly prepared the vegetables were - fine with unpeeled but was expecting the vegetables to have been washed! Don’t recommend & won’t be buying again

Tasteless

1 stars

Tasteless and badly prepared vegetables. Nothing 'Finest' about them. It would appear that all that puts these in the finest range is a tiny sprig of herbs and a sachet of honey glaze.

