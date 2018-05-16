We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lindt Teddy Mini Truffles Sharing Bag 145G

image 1 of Lindt Teddy Mini Truffles Sharing Bag 145G
Product Description

  • Milk chocolate and milk chocolate with different fillings
  • Lindt Mini Milk Chocolates, Lindt Hazelnut Cream Mini Truffles, Lindt Double Milk Mini Truffles
  • Lindt Teddy Truffles - An assortment of different flavours made with the finest Lindt milk chocolate. Bring the magic home with Teddy, the perfect treat for the loved ones or to mark special festive occasions! Made by Lindt Master Chocolatier with the finest ingredients, sourced from world-renowned growing regions.
  • For 175 years, generations of our Master Chocolatiers have dedicated themselves to crafting the finest chocolates with the highest quality ingredients. Their dedication, passion and skills has led to the creation of a wide range of uncompromising chocolate masterpieces.
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Milk, hazelnut, double milk
  • Pack size: 145G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Hazelnuts, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Almonds and other Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • 52072 Aachen,
  • Germany.

Importer address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd.,
  • 4 Bree Street,
  • Cape Town,
  • 8001,
  • ZA.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

145g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy2365 kJ / 567 kcal
Fat35 g
- of which saturates19 g
Carbohydrate55 g
- of which sugars53 g
Protein7,0 g
Salt0,24 g
