Birds Eye Chicken Shop Hot & Fiery Onion Rings 450G

Birds Eye Chicken Shop Hot & Fiery Onion Rings 450G
£ 2.00
£4.45/kg

New

Per 1/4 bag oven baked provides:
  • Energy990kJ 237kcal
    12%
  • Fat11g
    16%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars5.5g
    6%
  • Salt0.68g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As sold 100g provides:

Product Description

  • Onion rings formed from chopped onions coated in a spicy batter, lightly fried.
  • For a Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Who doesn't love chicken shop takeaway?
  • Our perfectly seasoned Spicy Onion Rings go perfectly with our Chicken Shop™ range, so now you can enjoy the full takeaway experience straight from your freezer!
  • 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
  • Chilli rating - 2
  • Low in Sat Fat
  • No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 450G
  Low in Sat Fat

Information

Ingredients

Onion (57%), Flour (Wheat, Maize), Sunflower Oil, Starch (Wheat, Modified Wheat), Sugar, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Salt, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Chilli Flakes, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Spices, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavouring, Spice Extracts, Colour (Paprika Extract), Garlic, Oregano

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: To Prepare...
Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6, 12-15 Mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp and golden.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This Pack Contains 4 Portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Careline Information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77 Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1800 817 358
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold 100g provides:Per 1/4 bag oven baked provides:
Energy - kJ865kJ990kJ
- kcal207kcal237kcal
Fat9.5g11g
- of which Saturates1.1g1.2g
Carbohydrate27g5.5g
- of which Sugars4.9g5.5g
Fibre2.5g2.8g
Protein2.7g3.0g
Salt0.60g0.68g
This Pack Contains 4 Portions--
