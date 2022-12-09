We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef Vegetable Spring Rolls 180G

£3.00
£16.67/kg

One spring roll

Energy
189kJ
45kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.5g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1182kJ / 283kcal

Product Description

  • Crispy pastry rolls filled with carrot, red pepper and beansprouts.
  • Filled with carrot, red pepper and beansprouts in aromatic flavours.
  • 100% PLANT BASED Filled with carrot, red pepper and beansprouts in aromatic flavours
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Carrot (11%), Cabbage, Red Pepper (9%), Rice Flour, Beansprouts, Spring Onion, Soya Bean, Water Chestnut, Potato Starch, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Rice Wine, Salt, Sesame Oil, Wheat, Sugar, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Chilli Powder, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 12-14 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 16-18 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne spring roll (16g**)
Energy1182kJ / 283kcal189kJ / 45kcal
Fat15.8g2.5g
Saturates1.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate30.0g4.8g
Sugars1.9g0.3g
Fibre2.1g0.3g
Protein4.1g0.7g
Salt0.60g0.10g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 180g typically weighs 160g.--
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Unbelievably good

5 stars

Outstanding, please bring these back!

