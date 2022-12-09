Tesco Plant Chef Vegetable Spring Rolls 180G

Unbelievably good
Outstanding, please bring these back!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1182kJ / 283kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Carrot (11%), Cabbage, Red Pepper (9%), Rice Flour, Beansprouts, Spring Onion, Soya Bean, Water Chestnut, Potato Starch, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Rice Wine, Salt, Sesame Oil, Wheat, Sugar, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Chilli Powder, White Pepper.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for freezing.
Oven
Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 12-14 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 16-18 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
10 Servings
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
180g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One spring roll (16g**)
|Energy
|1182kJ / 283kcal
|189kJ / 45kcal
|Fat
|15.8g
|2.5g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|30.0g
|4.8g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.3g
|Protein
|4.1g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.60g
|0.10g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 180g typically weighs 160g.
|-
|-
