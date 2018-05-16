New
Sarsons Pickling Malt Vinegar 950Ml
Product Description
- Ready spiced malt pickling vinegar
- Home pickling is so much easier when you use Sarson's Pickling Vinegars. Vegetables have a high water contents which dilutes original vinegar, but Sarson's Pickling Vinegars are brewed to a special pickling strength so that your pickles will be better preserved.
- Ready & Spiced
- Great for Pickled Onions & Aromatic Beetroot
- 6% acidity
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 950ML
Information
Ingredients
Barley Malt Vinegar, Barley Malt Extract, Natural Spice Flavourings
Allergy Information
- For allergens please see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Ensure lid is closed and store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- "The proof of the pickle is in the eating"
- Helpful Hints for Better Pickling
- 1. Use prime, fresh ingredients, carefully cleaned.
- 2. To prevent marks occurring when peeling, use a stainless steel knife.
- 3. Use only stainless steel, enamel or non-stick pans.
- 4. Clean glass containers before use by thoroughly washing in hot, but not boiling water and then drying in a cool oven.
- 5. Ensure that the pickles are completely covered by vinegar.
- 6. Ensure that the lids are airtight.
- 7. Label and date each jar.
- 8. Store in cool dry and preferably dark place.
- 9. Jar hold approximately 1kg (2lb) veg or 12-15 eggs.
- Sarson's is also ready spiced using our own original recipe, so you do not need to boil the vinegar and spices together, just use it straight from the jar.
- This is a natural product, as the vinegar matures a sediment and darkening of the vinegar may occur.
Recycling info
Cap. Recycle Jar. Recycle
Name and address
- Mizkan,
- PO Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR,
- UK.
Return to
- We'd love to hear from you:
- hello@mizkan.co.uk
Net Contents
950ml ℮
