Tesco Italian Style Chicken Parmigiana 440G
New
- Energy808kJ 192kcal10%
- Fat5.7g8%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars3.5g4%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 462kJ / 110kcal
Product Description
- Skinless, boneless chicken breast fillets coated with an Italian inspired rub, in a parmigiana style sauce, topped with a roasted peppers and aubergine mix, parmesan crumb and mozzarella medium fat semi soft cheese.
- Our Italian Style Chicken Breast with peppers, aubergines, parmesan crumb and mozzarella, is perfect served sliced over tagliatelle with a side of leafy salad.
- READY TO COOK Chicken breast with peppers, aubergines, parmesan crumb and mozzarella
- Pack size: 440G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (59%), Tomato, Water, Aubergine, Mozzarella Medium Fat Semi Soft Cheese (Milk) (3%) [Milk, Potato Starch, Salt], Rapeseed Oil, Yellow Pepper, Red Pepper, Onion, Red Wine, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Herbs, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Tomato Paste, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Sundried Tomatoes, Spices, Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Salt, Dried Lemon Peel, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Powder, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Olive Oil, Lemon Oil, Garlic Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C /Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British or EU chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
440g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 a pack (175g**)
|Energy
|462kJ / 110kcal
|808kJ / 192kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|5.7g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|4.0g
|7.0g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|3.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.8g
|Protein
|15.7g
|27.4g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 440g typically weighs 350g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.