Mentos Gum Pure Fresh Bubblefresh 50Pc 97G

Product Description
- Chewing gum with fruit/mint flavour, with sweeteners.
- A correct healthy lifestyle and a varied diet are important.
- Tooth Friendly tested*
- *Sugar-free chewing gum contributes to the neutralisation of plaque acids.
- Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
- Bubble Fresh - with Green Tea Extract
- Intense Freshness and Pure Breath
- Thanks to the Natural Green Tea Extract
- Sugarfree
- Pack size: 97G
Information
Ingredients
Sweeteners (Xylitol, Sorbitol, Mannitol, Maltitol Syrup, Aspartame, Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Gum Base, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Starch, Acid (Malic Acid), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Green Tea Extract (0, 1%), Thickener (Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum), Coconut Fat, Antioxidant (E321), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Colour (Carmine)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Preparation and Usage
- Chew for at least 20 minutes after eating or drinking.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- Contains a source of phenylalanine.
Name and address
- Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V.,
- P.O. Box 3000,
- 4800 DA Breda,
- Holland.
Distributor address
- Perfetti Van Melle - PVM UK,
- 105 Straight Road,
- Old Windsor,
- SL4 2SE,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
97g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|762 kJ /183 kcal
|Fat
|0.3 g
|- saturates
|0.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|73 g
|- sugars
|0 g
|- polyols
|71 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0.03 g
|of which:
|-
Safety information
Contains a source of phenylalanine.
