We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Mentos Gum Pure Fresh Bubblefresh 50Pc 97G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Mentos Gum Pure Fresh Bubblefresh 50Pc 97G
£ 2.00
£2.07/100g

Product Description

  • Chewing gum with fruit/mint flavour, with sweeteners.
  • A correct healthy lifestyle and a varied diet are important.
  • Tooth Friendly tested*
  • *Sugar-free chewing gum contributes to the neutralisation of plaque acids.
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • Bubble Fresh - with Green Tea Extract
  • Intense Freshness and Pure Breath
  • Thanks to the Natural Green Tea Extract
  • Sugarfree
  • Pack size: 97G
  • Sugarfree

Information

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Xylitol, Sorbitol, Mannitol, Maltitol Syrup, Aspartame, Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Gum Base, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Starch, Acid (Malic Acid), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Green Tea Extract (0, 1%), Thickener (Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum), Coconut Fat, Antioxidant (E321), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Colour (Carmine)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Preparation and Usage

  • Chew for at least 20 minutes after eating or drinking.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.

Name and address

  • Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V.,
  • P.O. Box 3000,
  • 4800 DA Breda,
  • Holland.

Distributor address

  • Perfetti Van Melle - PVM UK,
  • 105 Straight Road,
  • Old Windsor,
  • SL4 2SE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Perfetti Van Melle - PVM UK,
  • 105 Straight Road,
  • Old Windsor,
  • SL4 2SE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

97g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy762 kJ /183 kcal
Fat0.3 g
- saturates0.3 g
Carbohydrate73 g
- sugars0 g
- polyols71 g
Protein0 g
Salt0.03 g
of which:-

Safety information

Contains a source of phenylalanine.

View all Chewing Gum

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here