Cantu Avocado Hydrating Curl Activator Cream 355Ml

WARNINGS: IN CASES OF EYE CONTACT, WASH OUT THE EYE THOROUGHLY WITH PLENTY OF CLEAN WATER. IF EYE IRRITATION PERSISTS, CONTACT A PHYSICIAN. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. IF INGESTED, CONTACT A PHYSICIAN OR POISON CONTROL CENTER IMMEDIATELY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

WARNINGS: IN CASES OF EYE CONTACT, WASH OUT THE EYE THOROUGHLY WITH PLENTY OF CLEAN WATER. IF EYE IRRITATION PERSISTS, CONTACT A PHYSICIAN. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. IF INGESTED, CONTACT A PHYSICIAN OR POISON CONTROL CENTER IMMEDIATELY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

Apply to damp hair section by section. Reapply to dry hair as needed for additional moisture.

Directions Apply to damp hair section by section. Reapply to dry hair as needed for additional moisture. Styling Tip Cocktail with Cantu Define & Shine Custard for extra shine and long-lasting hold.

Smoothes and enhances natural curl pattern to produce frizz-free volume. Made with pure shea butter, avocado oil, aloe, mango seed butter, and olive oil to hydrate and define curls. Cantu restores your authentic beauty with carefully curated formulas designed for curly, coily, and wavy hair.

Cantu Avocado Curl Activator Cream Smoothes and enhances natural curl pattern to produce frizz-free volume. Made with pure shea butter, avocado oil, aloe, mango seed butter, and olive oil to hydrate and define curls. Cantu restores your authentic beauty with carefully curated formulas designed for curly, coily, and wavy hair.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023