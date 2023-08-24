We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cantu Avocado Hydrating Curl Activator Cream 355Ml

Cantu Avocado Hydrating Curl Activator Cream 355Ml

4.1(48)
£8.00

£2.25/100ml

Cantu Avoc Hydra Curl Activator Cream 355ml
Cantu Avocado Curl Activator CreamSmoothes and enhances natural curl pattern to produce frizz-free volume. Made with pure shea butter, avocado oil, aloe, mango seed butter, and olive oil to hydrate and define curls. Cantu restores your authentic beauty with carefully curated formulas designed for curly, coily, and wavy hair.
Defines + Softens for Frizz-Free CurlsFor Curls, Coils and Wavy Hair
Pack size: 355ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propanediol, Cetyl Alcohol, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Stearyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Alcohol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Polyquaternium-11, Polyquaternium-10, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Polysorbate 60, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Ethylhexylglycerin, Silk Amino Acids, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Canola Oil, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice (Decolorized), Hydrolyzed Silk, Lonicera Caprifolium (Honeysuckle) Flower Extract, Macrocystis Pyrifera (Kelp) Extract, Salvia Officinalis (Sage) Leaf Extract, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Extract, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Butter, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Melia Azadirachta (Neem) Seed Oil, Daucus Carota Sativa (Carrot) Seed Oil, Macadamia Ternifolia (Macadamia) Seed Oil, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Benzyl Salicylate, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

Produce of

Made in USA

Net Contents

355ml

Preparation and Usage

DirectionsApply to damp hair section by section. Reapply to dry hair as needed for additional moisture.Styling TipCocktail with Cantu Define & Shine Custard for extra shine and long-lasting hold.

