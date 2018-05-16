Yamas Authentic Greek Feta Pdo 150G

Product Description
- Full fat soft cheese made with pasteurised Greek sheep & goat's milk.
- Certified by Agrocert - POC/525-8837.06
- Tangy and Tasty, Traditional Greek Cheese
- Perfect with Salads
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Feta Cheese PDO (Milk)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Once opened use within 3 days and by date shown.
Produce of
Produced and packed in Trikala, Greece
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced and packed for:
- Futura Foods UK Ltd,
- Dursley,
- GL11 4HR.
- Nordex Food A/S,
- DK-9330,
Return to
- Futura Foods UK Ltd,
- Dursley,
- GL11 4HR.
- Visit us at www.futura-foods.com
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (as sold)
|Energy
|1203kJ/290kcal
|Fat
|25g
|of which saturates
|18g
|Carbohydrate
|1g
|of which sugars
|1g
|Protein
|16g
|Salt
|2.0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
