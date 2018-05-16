We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Yamas Authentic Greek Feta Pdo 150G

Yamas Authentic Greek Feta Pdo 150G
£1.65
£11.00/kg

Product Description

  • Full fat soft cheese made with pasteurised Greek sheep & goat's milk.
  • Certified by Agrocert - POC/525-8837.06
  • Tangy and Tasty, Traditional Greek Cheese
  • Perfect with Salads
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Feta Cheese PDO (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Once opened use within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced and packed in Trikala, Greece

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Futura Foods UK Ltd,
  • Dursley,
  • GL11 4HR.
  • Nordex Food A/S,
  • DK-9330,

Return to

  • Futura Foods UK Ltd,
  • Dursley,
  • GL11 4HR.
  • Visit us at www.futura-foods.com

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (as sold)
Energy1203kJ/290kcal
Fat25g
of which saturates18g
Carbohydrate1g
of which sugars1g
Protein16g
Salt2.0g
