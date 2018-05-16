Tesco Finest Strawberry & Cream Flavour Frosting 400G

Per 33g
- Energy
- 592kJ
-
- 141kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.5g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.9g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 22.3g
- 25%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.2g
- 3%of the reference intake
medium
high
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1795kJ / 427kcal
Product Description
- Strawberries and cream flavour frosting.
- This delicious frosting is perfect for topping both vanilla and chocolate cupcakes. A delicious addition to an afternoon tea platter. Why not try topping scones or traditional butterfly cakes with a strawberry to finish.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Salt, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Rapeseed Oil, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks. Storage in warm conditions may cause oil separation, should this occur gently stir back in. In cooler conditions leave product at room temperature for 1 - 2 hours and stir before use.
Preparation and Usage
Will fill and cover up to an 8'' (20cm) round cake or top 12 cupcakes.
Number of uses
approx. 12 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 33g
|Energy
|1795kJ / 427kcal
|592kJ / 141kcal
|Fat
|16.7g
|5.5g
|Saturates
|8.8g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|68.9g
|22.7g
|Sugars
|67.7g
|22.3g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.