Grenade Carb Killa Fudged Up 60G

Grenade Carb Killa Fudged Up 60G
£ 2.50
£4.17/100g

Product Description

  • Fudge Flavour Protein Bar with Dark Chocolate Chips in Milk Chocolate with Sweeteners
  • Informed We Test - You Trust
  • Sport Banned Substance Tested Every Batch
  • Fudged Up
  • 20g Protein Per Bar
  • 1.7g Sugar Per Bar
  • Pack size: 60G
  • Low Sugar
  • High Protein

Information

Ingredients

Protein Blend (Calcium Caseinate (Milk), Whey Protein Isolate (Milk), Milk Protein Isolate), Milk Chocolate with Sweetener (18%) (Sweetener: Maltitol; Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Natural Flavouring), Humectant: Glycerol, Hydrolysed Beef Gelatine, Bulking Agent: Polydextrose, Dark Chocolate Drops with Sweetener (8%) [Cocoa Mass, Sweetener: Maltitol; Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin;Fat Reduced Cocoa, Vanilla), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Soy Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Sweetener: Xylitol, Flavours, Salt, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Gluten, Egg, Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame Seeds. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains polyols: excessive consumption may cause laxative effect.

Name and address

  • Grenade (UK) Ltd,
  • Grenade HQ,
  • Marsh Lane,
  • Hampton in Arden,
  • B92 0AJ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g60g bar
Energy (kJ)1614968
Energy (kcal)387232
Fat17g10g
of which saturates9.3g5.6g
Carbohydrate29g18g
of which sugars2.8g1.7g
of which polyols25g15g
Fibre8.8g5.3g
Protein34g20g
Salt0.85g0.51g

Safety information

Contains polyols: excessive consumption may cause laxative effect.

