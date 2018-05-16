Grenade Carb Killa Fudged Up 60G

Product Description
- Fudge Flavour Protein Bar with Dark Chocolate Chips in Milk Chocolate with Sweeteners
- Informed We Test - You Trust
- Sport Banned Substance Tested Every Batch
- Fudged Up
- 20g Protein Per Bar
- 1.7g Sugar Per Bar
- Pack size: 60G
- Low Sugar
- High Protein
Information
Ingredients
Protein Blend (Calcium Caseinate (Milk), Whey Protein Isolate (Milk), Milk Protein Isolate), Milk Chocolate with Sweetener (18%) (Sweetener: Maltitol; Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Natural Flavouring), Humectant: Glycerol, Hydrolysed Beef Gelatine, Bulking Agent: Polydextrose, Dark Chocolate Drops with Sweetener (8%) [Cocoa Mass, Sweetener: Maltitol; Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin;Fat Reduced Cocoa, Vanilla), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Soy Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Sweetener: Xylitol, Flavours, Salt, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Gluten, Egg, Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame Seeds. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- Contains polyols: excessive consumption may cause laxative effect.
Name and address
- Grenade (UK) Ltd,
- Grenade HQ,
- Marsh Lane,
- Hampton in Arden,
- B92 0AJ,
- UK.
Return to
- Grenade (UK) Ltd,
- Grenade HQ,
- Marsh Lane,
- Hampton in Arden,
- B92 0AJ,
- UK.
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|60g bar
|Energy (kJ)
|1614
|968
|Energy (kcal)
|387
|232
|Fat
|17g
|10g
|of which saturates
|9.3g
|5.6g
|Carbohydrate
|29g
|18g
|of which sugars
|2.8g
|1.7g
|of which polyols
|25g
|15g
|Fibre
|8.8g
|5.3g
|Protein
|34g
|20g
|Salt
|0.85g
|0.51g
Safety information
Contains polyols: excessive consumption may cause laxative effect.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.