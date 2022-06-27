Tesco Seeded Multigrain Bloomer

It was okay
I enjoyed it, I ate it with a cheese salad at lunchtime. It kept well
Everything that fresh bread should be.
The seeded multigrain bloomer was full of malty flavour with the crunch of seeds and it tasted very fresh. Even though it was drlivered late in the evening I toasted a sluce immediately because it smelt do good.
Lovely. Fresh and tasty
Lovely. Fresh and tasty
Think it’s good quality but too sweet which masks
Think it’s good quality but too sweet which masks what should be a nutty flavour
Good, gutsy flavourful loaf
Bought this bread for the first time last week. Hubby and I both enjoyed it. It's substantial without being heavy going and a great flavour. Good toasted as well.