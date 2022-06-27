We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Seeded Multigrain Bloomer

4.6(5)Write a review
Tesco Seeded Multigrain Bloomer

This product is available for deliveries from 1pm

£ 1.60
£1.60/each

This product is available for deliveries from 1pm

One slice

Energy
754kJ
179kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
4.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.3g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.55g

medium

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1077kJ / 256kcal

Product Description

  • White multigrain bread with sunflower kernels and linseed.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sunflower Kernels (3.5%), Barley Malt, Wheat Gluten, Linseed (2%), Oat Flakes, Rye Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Fibre, Salt, Sugar, Sourdough Culture (Wheat), Caramelised Sugar, Yeast, Soya Flour.

Allergy Information

  • Contains barley, oats, rye, spelt wheat, wheat and soya. May contain walnut. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

approx. 8 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600 g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gper slice
Energy1077kJ / 256kcal754kJ / 179kcal
Fat5.8g4.1g
Saturates0.9g0.6g
Carbohydrate36.1g25.3g
Sugars3.3g2.3g
Fibre7.7g5.4g
Protein11.0g7.7g
Salt0.79g0.55g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Bread From Our Bakery

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

It was okay

5 stars

I enjoyed it, I ate it with a cheese salad at lunchtime. It kept well

Everything that fresh bread should be.

5 stars

The seeded multigrain bloomer was full of malty flavour with the crunch of seeds and it tasted very fresh. Even though it was drlivered late in the evening I toasted a sluce immediately because it smelt do good.

Lovely. Fresh and tasty

5 stars

Lovely. Fresh and tasty

Think it’s good quality but too sweet which masks

3 stars

Think it’s good quality but too sweet which masks what should be a nutty flavour

Good, gutsy flavourful loaf

5 stars

Bought this bread for the first time last week. Hubby and I both enjoyed it. It's substantial without being heavy going and a great flavour. Good toasted as well.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here