Tesco Chocolate Shimmer Pearls 45G

4.5(2)Write a review
£1.70
£3.78/100g

Per 5g

Energy
108kJ
26kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
1.3g

high

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

high

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.4g

high

3%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2167kJ / 518kcal

Product Description

  • Cereal malt pieces coated in white and milk chocolate, coloured gold, silver and bronze.
  • CRISPY & SHIMMERY
  • Pack size: 45G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: White Chocolate (52%)[Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Milk Chocolate (27%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cornflour, Barley Malt Extract, Sugar, Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Anti-caking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate), Salt, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Palm Oil, Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Coconut Oil, Honey, Glucose Syrup, Milk Proteins.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

45g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 5g
Energy2167kJ / 518kcal108kJ / 26kcal
Fat26.0g1.3g
Saturates15.8g0.8g
Carbohydrate64.5g3.2g
Sugars47.2g2.4g
Fibre1.0g<0.1g
Protein5.9g0.3g
Salt0.04g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

TASTEY!

4 stars

The description says gold, silver & bronze malt pearls however those silver balls are deffo cream! Anyway, YUM!!!

A quality product

5 stars

Very good quality. I use them for cake topping

