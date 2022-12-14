Tesco Chocolate Shimmer Pearls 45G

TASTEY!
The description says gold, silver & bronze malt pearls however those silver balls are deffo cream! Anyway, YUM!!!
A quality product
Very good quality. I use them for cake topping
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2167kJ / 518kcal
INGREDIENTS: White Chocolate (52%)[Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Milk Chocolate (27%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cornflour, Barley Malt Extract, Sugar, Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Anti-caking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate), Salt, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Palm Oil, Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Coconut Oil, Honey, Glucose Syrup, Milk Proteins.
Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.
9 Servings
Pot. Recycle
45g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 5g
|Energy
|2167kJ / 518kcal
|108kJ / 26kcal
|Fat
|26.0g
|1.3g
|Saturates
|15.8g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|64.5g
|3.2g
|Sugars
|47.2g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|5.9g
|0.3g
|Salt
|0.04g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
