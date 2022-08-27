We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Organic Walnut Pieces 100G

4.3(3)Write a review
£2.30
£23.00/kg

Per 30g

Energy
862kJ
209kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
20.6g

high

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.3g

high

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2874kJ / 697kcal

Product Description

  • Organic walnut pieces.
  • Crips texture and rich taste
  • Harvested at the peak of the season for a rounded, mildly bitter flavour
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

approx. 3 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy2874kJ / 697kcal862kJ / 209kcal
Fat68.5g20.6g
Saturates7.5g2.3g
Carbohydrate3.3g1.0g
Sugars2.6g0.8g
Fibre4.1g1.2g
Protein14.7g4.4g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
Omega-3 (ALA)9mg3mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

not keen

3 stars

I didn't like it.....a bit of a disappointment

Very good quality, ideal for baking and decorating

5 stars

Very good quality, ideal for baking and decorating, for salads and savouries.

Excellent product

5 stars

Excellent quality product. Used on our cereal each morning. would buy again.

