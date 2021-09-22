We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

David Beckham Bold Instinct Eau De Toilette Fragrance 75Ml

David Beckham Bold Instinct EDT Frag 75ml
Bold Instinct is an addition to the Beckham fragrances range and is as powerful as it is elegant, conveying self-assurance and conviction. The boldly balanced fragrance opens on a fresh fusion of juicy Pineapple aspects and herbaceous laurel leaves. The heart soon unveils the subtle warmth of nutmeg and cinnamon notes, pairing harmoniously with hints of sweet cardamom. The deeply masculine dry down features lasting notes of amber and musk that come alive with intense patchouli.
It's a stylish and sophisticated new fragrance by BeckhamA charismatic blend of whisky-like notes and warming spicesFor the man who knows what he wants and lives what he believesThe boldly balanced scent contrasts laurel with cardamom and amber notesThe sleek bottle is lined with black lacquer
Pack size: 75ML

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Propylene Glycol, Parfum/Fragrance, Aqua/Water/Eau, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Linalool, Limonene, Benzophenone-3, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Coumarin, Citral, Geraniol, Eugenol, Cinnamal, BHT

Net Contents

75ml

Preparation and Usage

For external use only. Avoid direct contact with eyes. In case of eye contact, rinse immediately with water. Cosmetic use only.

