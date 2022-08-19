Blistex Medplus Spf 15 7Ml

Blistex MedPlus SPF15 7ml

Experts on Lips - Blistex MedPlus is perfect when lips need some TLC. Thanks to conditioning Cocoa Butter and cooling Menthol, it helps restore lips back to a healthy appearance. Even when they're at their most distressed.

With camphor and menthol to help cool, soothe and restore distressed or dry lips

Pack size: 7ML

Ingredients

Lanolin, Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Cera Alba, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Homosalate, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Stearyl Alcohol, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Camphor, Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax, Menthol, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Arachidyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Glucoside, Behenyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, Beta-Carotene, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Daucus Carota Sativa (Carrot) Root Extract, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Eugenia Caryophyllus (Clove) Flower Oil, Eugenol, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Limonene, Menthoxypropanediol, Menthyl Lactate, Methyl Salicylate, Parfum, Saccharin, Tocopherol, Zea Mays (Corn) Oil

Preparation and Usage