Tesco Watermelon & Mango 230G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Watermelon & Mango 230G
£ 2.25
£0.98/100g

1/2 of a pack (115g)

Energy
219kJ
52kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.9g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 191kJ / 45kcal

Product Description

  • Watermelon and mango.
  • REFRESHING & SMOOTH
  • Pack size: 230G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Watermelon, Mango.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

230g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (115g)
Energy191kJ / 45kcal219kJ / 52kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate9.6g11.0g
Sugars9.5g10.9g
Fibre1.0g1.2g
Protein0.5g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Refreshing and delicious - had it at teatime.

5 stars

Refreshing and delicious - had it at teatime.

yes it was very refreshing and tasty loved them both thank you

5 stars

yes it was very refreshing and tasty loved them both thank you

