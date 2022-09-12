We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Quadruple Strength Summer Fruits No Added Sugar 750Ml

4.1(24)Write a review
Tesco Quadruple Strength Summer Fruits No Added Sugar 750Ml
£1.35
£0.18/100ml

One glass

Energy
19kJ
5kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 6kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • Extra concentrated no added sugar apple, strawberry, cherry and raspberry juice drink with sweeteners. Dilute to taste.
  • MORE CONCENTRATED = FEWER PLASTIC BOTTLES 40% fruit juice from concentrate Quadruple Strength. 50 Servings. 1 Tablespoon = 300ml Glass
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (36%), Citric Acid, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (2%), Cherry Juice from Concentrate (1.2%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (0.8%), Malic Acid, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Colour (Anthocyanins), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste. Dilute 1 part squash to 19 parts water. 1 tablespoon (15ml) makes 300ml glass.

    Caution: Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

50 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (300ml)
Energy6kJ / 2kcal19kJ / 5kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.6g
Sugars0.2g0.6g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein<0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.03g0.09g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--
View all Squash

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

24 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

A very economical squash, saying that I must say y

5 stars

A very economical squash, saying that I must say you don't lose any of the taste. Never buy any other brand.

Love summer fruits

5 stars

I purchase this for my family and grandchildren. They all love it. Personally we all think Tesco’s own brand of summer fruits is the best there is.

Nice flavour but too strong

3 stars

Nice taste but much prefer the double strength, never seem to get the right amount with this one

The great thing about this squash, you really do n

5 stars

The great thing about this squash, you really do not need much to get a lovely refreshing drink with ice cold water or as an alternative I have it hot everyday with lunch. Makes a change to tea or coffee. (The grandchildren love it too.....hot or cold!) Never without it.

This is great value for money being the strength i

5 stars

This is great value for money being the strength it is you don’t have to use as much and tastes good

Great taste Low price could not ask for more.

5 stars

With using just tiny amount of this fruit squash you get a very nice burst of flavor with each sip I love it.

Good flavour

5 stars

Great for the kids also not using so much as it is strong

Tasty

4 stars

Tastes nice Could do be being a little bit more cheaper then what your paying but otherwise the product is fine

Good value , great flavour

5 stars

My grandson will only drink this flavour, summer fruits squash . I have tried him with other brands but Tesco’s own brand is the one he likes best

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious only needed a tiny bit in the glass whole bottle went in a week everyone liked it 👍🏻

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here