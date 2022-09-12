Tesco Quadruple Strength Summer Fruits No Added Sugar 750Ml

A very economical squash, saying that I must say y
Love summer fruits
I purchase this for my family and grandchildren. They all love it. Personally we all think Tesco’s own brand of summer fruits is the best there is.
Nice flavour but too strong
Nice taste but much prefer the double strength, never seem to get the right amount with this one
The great thing about this squash, you really do n
This is great value for money being the strength i
Great taste Low price could not ask for more.
With using just tiny amount of this fruit squash you get a very nice burst of flavor with each sip I love it.
Good flavour
Great for the kids also not using so much as it is strong
Tasty
Tastes nice Could do be being a little bit more cheaper then what your paying but otherwise the product is fine
Good value , great flavour
My grandson will only drink this flavour, summer fruits squash . I have tried him with other brands but Tesco’s own brand is the one he likes best
Delicious
Delicious only needed a tiny bit in the glass whole bottle went in a week everyone liked it 👍🏻