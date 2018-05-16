We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Galbani Grated Mozzarella Cheese 180G

£ 1.90
£10.56/kg

Product Description

  • Grated Mozzarella cheese
  • Our new Galbani Grated Mozzarella offers a very nice stretch and great coverage, making it the perfect addition to any baked dish. It comes in a re-closable pack to keep the product fresher for longer. Sprinkle some on your next homemade pizza, lasagne or pasta for you and your family to enjoy! For proper Italian cheese, it's got to be Galbani. Made with pasteurised cow's milk. Suitable for vegetarians. Galbani® is Italy's favourite cheesemaker, producing many of Italy's most loved cheeses since 1882.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Licensed to Lactalis Mclelland Ltd
  • The Perfect Melt for Lasagne and Pizza
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Vegetarian Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Reseal bag. Keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days of opening.

Produce of

Made in the UK with EU/non- EU milk

Preparation and Usage

  • Sprinkle some on your next homemade pizza, lasagne or pasta for you and your family to enjoy!

Number of uses

Contains 6 servings

Name and address

  • Egidio Galbani S.r.l.,
  • Via Flavio Gioia,
  • 8 - 20149 Milano (MI),
  • Italia.
  • Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
  • Red Central,

Return to

  • Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
  • Red Central,
  • 60 High Street,
  • Redhill,
  • RH1 1SH,
  • UK.
  • www.galbani.co.uk

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 30g serving
Energy1261 kJ378kJ
-303kcal91 kcal
Fat23g6.8g
of which saturates14g4.1g
Carbohydrate2.7g0.8g
of which sugars1.0g<0.5g
Protein23g6.8g
Salt1.46g0.44g
Contains 6 servings--

