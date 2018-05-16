Galbani Grated Mozzarella Cheese 180G

Product Description
- Grated Mozzarella cheese
- Our new Galbani Grated Mozzarella offers a very nice stretch and great coverage, making it the perfect addition to any baked dish. It comes in a re-closable pack to keep the product fresher for longer. Sprinkle some on your next homemade pizza, lasagne or pasta for you and your family to enjoy! For proper Italian cheese, it's got to be Galbani. Made with pasteurised cow's milk. Suitable for vegetarians. Galbani® is Italy's favourite cheesemaker, producing many of Italy's most loved cheeses since 1882.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Licensed to Lactalis Mclelland Ltd
- The Perfect Melt for Lasagne and Pizza
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Vegetarian Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Reseal bag. Keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days of opening.
Produce of
Made in the UK with EU/non- EU milk
Preparation and Usage
- Sprinkle some on your next homemade pizza, lasagne or pasta for you and your family to enjoy!
Number of uses
Contains 6 servings
Name and address
- Egidio Galbani S.r.l.,
- Via Flavio Gioia,
- 8 - 20149 Milano (MI),
- Italia.
- Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
- Red Central,
Return to
- Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
- Red Central,
- 60 High Street,
- Redhill,
- RH1 1SH,
- UK.
- www.galbani.co.uk
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 30g serving
|Energy
|1261 kJ
|378kJ
|-
|303kcal
|91 kcal
|Fat
|23g
|6.8g
|of which saturates
|14g
|4.1g
|Carbohydrate
|2.7g
|0.8g
|of which sugars
|1.0g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|23g
|6.8g
|Salt
|1.46g
|0.44g
|-
|-
