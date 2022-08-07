Tesco Duck Fat 320G

Crispy roasts
Brilliant, I use this for roasting potatoes and parsnips.
I love duck fat as everyone love my roast potatoes couldn't live without.
The duck fat is very good quality and I use it for my roast potatoes I all do them in goose fat
Makes excellent roast potatoes
I haven’t yet used any of that bought recently, but I always use it for roasting potatoes, for which it is excellent.
Excellent for roasting potatoes
If you want crispy roast potatoes this is a great fat; I use this all the time.
The Roasts taste great.
Roast Potatoes taste great with this Duck Fat, they are crispy on the outside and soft in the inside.