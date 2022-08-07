We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Duck Fat 320G

4.9(7)Write a review
Tesco Duck Fat 320G
£3.30
£1.04/100g

One tablespoon

Energy
368kJ
89kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
9.9g

high

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.8g

high

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3679kJ / 895kcal

Product Description

  • Duck fat.
  • ROAST or FRY For crispy and richly flavourful roasts.
  • Pack size: 320G

Information

Storage

Natural separation may occur, shake well before use. Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 months.

Number of uses

32 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (10g)
Energy3679kJ / 895kcal368kJ / 89kcal
Fat99.4g9.9g
Saturates28.0g2.8g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein<0.1g<0.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Oils & Cooking Fats

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

7 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Crispy roasts

5 stars

Brilliant, I use this for roasting potatoes and parsnips.

I love duck fat as everyone love my roast potatoes

5 stars

I love duck fat as everyone love my roast potatoes couldn't live without.

The duck fat is very good quality and I use it for

5 stars

The duck fat is very good quality and I use it for my roast potatoes I all do them in goose fat

Crispy roasties

4 stars

Makes excellent roast potatoes

I haven’t yet used any of that bought recently, bu

5 stars

I haven’t yet used any of that bought recently, but I always use it for roasting potatoes, for which it is excellent.

Excellent for roasting potatoes

5 stars

If you want crispy roast potatoes this is a great fat; I use this all the time.

The Roasts taste great.

5 stars

Roast Potatoes taste great with this Duck Fat, they are crispy on the outside and soft in the inside.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here