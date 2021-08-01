Walkers Taste Icons Thai Green Curry Crisps 5X25g
New
- Energy537kJ 128kcal6%
- Fat7.3g10%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars0.5g<1%
- Salt0.29g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2147kJ
Product Description
- Thai Green Curry Flavour Potato Crisps
- "Our mantra: "Food is an art, Cook from the heart" was inspired by the unique restaurant building set on Newcastle's River Tyne and Jeab's upbringing in Hua Hin, Thailand. We pride ourselves in our authentic, modern Thai dishes and quality customer service with a smile! With 30 years' restaurant experience, our passion for food and commitment to support our local community led us to deliver weekly meal donations during the pandemic."
- -Jeab & Sunye Prapunwong
- Read more: www.mantra-thai.co.uk
- Product contains seasoning only, no Thai green curry - luckily our restaurant partners have it covered!
- Taste Icons
- Supporting Local Restaurants
- £5 Off at Your Local Restaurant with This Pack
- T&C Apply.
- How to Claim £5 Off at Your Local Restaurant
- 1. Purchase a promotional pack and visit: walkers.co.uk/local
- 2. Enter your details and code starting "GB" on this pack (found in best before box)
- 3. Select a restaurant near you
- 4. Present your voucher in restaurant or quote voucher code (if ordering by phone)
- T&Cs: UK, 16+. 01/08/2021-15/02/2022. Purchase necessary. Receive a single use £5 voucher redeemable at participating local takeaway, delivery, and/or dine in restaurants. Minimum spend of £20 (excluding alcohol) to redeem voucher. Requires registration, internet access and a valid email address. One voucher per person, per pack. See website for full T&Cs.
- To find out more about how we care for our spuds and our planet, visit www.walkers.co.uk/sustainability
- Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere.
- Walkers, and the Walkers Logo, are registered trademarks ©2021.
- Inspired by Mantra Thai Dining
- No added MSG
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Thai Green Curry Seasoning [Sweet Whey Powder (from Milk), Salt, Flavourings, Onion Powder, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Spices, Herbs, Colour (Paprika Extract)]
Allergy Information
- May contain: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard Contains: See highlighted ingredients
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving.
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- At Walkers, we relentlessly pursue the best, freshest, tastiest, crunchiest crisps. But if we didn't nail it this time, please contact us here:
- www.walkers.co.uk
- UK 0800 274777
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays 9am-5pm
- Or Consumer Care
Net Contents
5 x 25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g(%*) Pack
|Energy
|2147kJ
|537kJ(6%*)
|-
|513kcal
|128kcal(6%*)
|Fat
|29g
|7.3g(10%*)
|of which Saturates
|2.4g
|0.6g(3%*)
|Carbohydrate
|54g
|13g
|of which Sugars
|1.9g
|0.5g(<1%*)
|Fibre
|3.7g
|0.9g
|Protein
|6.4g
|1.6g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.29g(5%*)
|Each inner pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
