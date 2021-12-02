Wicked Kitchen Spiced Rum Christmas Pudding 100G

Great Little Pud
I've eaten a couple of these already and it's only the second of December. They are the perfect size for one person and so juicy and flavoursome. They really are delightful little puddings and a great, hot dessert with custard on any winter's day, Christmas or not. Satisfying and fruity, I would recommend them to all who enjoy Christmas pudding. It would also be really handy if you've bought a large pudding for Christmas and then discovered one of your guests is vegan or doesn't eat eggs etc. Microwaving one of these is so quick and easy and they won't be disappointed or feel forgotten.