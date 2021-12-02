We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Spiced Rum Christmas Pudding 100G

Wicked Kitchen Spiced Rum Christmas Pudding 100G
£1.75
£1.75/100g

Each pudding

Energy
1300kJ
308kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
5.2g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
39.4g

high

44%of the reference intake
Salt
0.30g

low

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1300kJ / 308kcal

Product Description

  • Christmas pudding made with vine fruits, spiced rum and glace cherries.
  • Wickedly fruity pudding with vine fruits, cherries & crunchy almonds, spiced with cinnamon & ginger and a boozy kick of rum
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vine Fruits (37%) [Sultanas, Raisins], Cider, Sugar, Spiced Rum (9%), Blonde Glace Cherries (5%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Rum, Gram Flour, Cornflour, Candied Citrus Peel [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Lemon Peel, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Molasses, Almonds, Potato Flour, Sunflower Oil, Mixed Spices, Salt, Maize Starch, Maize Flour, Colour (Plain Caramel), Orange Oil, Lemon Oil, Dextrose.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 50 secs / 40 secs
For best results microwave
Leave in plastic basin and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power for 50 seconds (800W)/40 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.

Steam
Instructions: 30 mins Leave in plastic basin with film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat-resistant saucer. Place the basin on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with the film lid on for 30 minutes, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry. Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Contains alcohol..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pudding (100g)
Energy1300kJ / 308kcal1300kJ / 308kcal
Fat5.2g5.2g
Saturates2.6g2.6g
Carbohydrate59.7g59.7g
Sugars39.4g39.4g
Fibre5.0g5.0g
Protein3.1g3.1g
Salt0.30g0.30g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Contains alcohol..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great Little Pud

5 stars

I've eaten a couple of these already and it's only the second of December. They are the perfect size for one person and so juicy and flavoursome. They really are delightful little puddings and a great, hot dessert with custard on any winter's day, Christmas or not. Satisfying and fruity, I would recommend them to all who enjoy Christmas pudding. It would also be really handy if you've bought a large pudding for Christmas and then discovered one of your guests is vegan or doesn't eat eggs etc. Microwaving one of these is so quick and easy and they won't be disappointed or feel forgotten.

