Tesco Finest Madagascan Vanilla Frosting 400G

Scrummy
Very tasty, with a great taste of vanilla. Easy to spread.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1838kJ / 438kcal
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Salt, Calcium Carbonate(Colours (Calcium Carbonate), Modified Maize Starch), Madagascan Vanilla Extract(Propylene Glycol, Flavouring), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Beta-Carotene(Glycerol, Water, Colours (Beta-Carotene), Acacia, Sunflower Oil, Tocopherol-Rich Extract), Rapeseed Oil, Tocopherol-Rich Extract.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks. Storage in warm conditions may cause oil separation, should this occur gently stir back in. In cooler conditions leave product at room temperature for 1 - 2 hours and stir before use.
Will fill and cover up to an 8'' (20cm) round cake or top 12 cupcakes.
approx. 12 Servings
Pot. Recycle
400g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 33g
|Energy
|1838kJ / 438kcal
|606kJ / 145kcal
|Fat
|19.0g
|6.3g
|Saturates
|9.7g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|66.4g
|21.9g
|Sugars
|65.7g
|21.7g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Salt
|0.62g
|0.20g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
