Tesco Finest Madagascan Vanilla Frosting 400G

Per 33g

Energy
606kJ
145kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
6.3g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.2g

high

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
21.7g

high

24%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1838kJ / 438kcal

Product Description

  • Madagascan vanilla flavour frosting.
  • Made with Madagascan vanilla, this creamy vanilla icing has a delicious flavour that compliments almost any home bake. Swirl over cupcakes or why not layer on to chocolate or vanilla sponge cakes and garnish with berry fruits and chocolate shavings.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Salt, Calcium Carbonate(Colours (Calcium Carbonate), Modified Maize Starch), Madagascan Vanilla Extract(Propylene Glycol, Flavouring), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Beta-Carotene(Glycerol, Water, Colours (Beta-Carotene), Acacia, Sunflower Oil, Tocopherol-Rich Extract), Rapeseed Oil, Tocopherol-Rich Extract.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks. Storage in warm conditions may cause oil separation, should this occur gently stir back in. In cooler conditions leave product at room temperature for 1 - 2 hours and stir before use.

Preparation and Usage

  • Will fill and cover up to an 8'' (20cm) round cake or top 12 cupcakes.

Number of uses

approx. 12 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 33g
Energy1838kJ / 438kcal606kJ / 145kcal
Fat19.0g6.3g
Saturates9.7g3.2g
Carbohydrate66.4g21.9g
Sugars65.7g21.7g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.62g0.20g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Scrummy

4 stars

Nice tasting easy to spread and just finished my homemade Carrot & Walnut cake off a treat, would purchase again

Very tasty, with a great taste of vanilla. Easy t

5 stars

Very tasty, with a great taste of vanilla. Easy to spread.

